Fans React to Luis Ruelas’ Post About Going ‘All In as a Man’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. Teresa has three daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana, from her previous marriage to Joe Giudice. Ruelas is also a father to two sons, Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

On January 16, 2023, Ruelas took to Instagram to share he is willing to give it his all for his family. The businessman filmed the brief video in the home he shares with Teresa. He noted that his reason for “go[ing] all in as a man” is his family.

“That is the reason why you go all in as a man. As a man when you become a better man, it helps everyone around you become a better man,” said Ruelas in the clip.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they appreciated Ruelas’ sentiment.

“I don’t know Louie but I love this guy! I love the way you love Teresa her girls, your boys, your parents siblings and friends!! Love Love Love ♥️,” wrote a commenter.

“Louie, you’re the best & I’m happy our girl Tre found a guy like you ❤️,” added another.

“You guys should have your own show I’m housewives fan and LOVE your Wify new show alert 🚨 people need to see what a good man and good family looks like,” chimed in a third person.

Some commenters noted, however, that they disliked the video.

“What are you trying to prove? A real man doesn’t need an audience on social media. Just my opinion,” wrote an Instagram user.

“So scripted,” asserted another.

“This was cringey AF and seemed like you’re looking for any reason to post about Teresa. A life coach you are not,” shared a commenter.

“Does anyone else feel this is bizarre and awkward….🙄,” stated a social media user.

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Being Married to Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

During a November 2022 interview with E! News, Teresa spoke about her marriage to Ruelas. She shared she appreciated being able to wake up with him every day.

“We both say to each other like ‘I’ll see you in bed tonight.’ Like I can’t wait to go to bed with him at night and just cuddle. You know, of course, other things too,” quipped Teresa. “You know, just being with him, I just love his energy like we both rub off on each other. And it’s so crazy like, recently, his ex-wife said the same thing that we are so much alike and even my children say that.”

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship With Luis Ruelas’ Sisters

While speaking to E! News, Teresa mentioned her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. The reality television personality suggested she felt betrayed by the couple after they decided to skip her wedding ceremony.

“I’m really big on loyalty and respect and when you cross that line, it’s really hard to come back from that,” said the reality television personality.

She also noted that she has become close to Ruelas’ sisters, Veronica Ruelas and Jennifer Ruelas.

“I love them. Veronica officiated our wedding so I can’t wait for you guys to really see her at the wedding special. And she was a bit also on Housewives and Jennifer is my other sister in law and she is like a little more shy and I love them dearly,” said the Bravo star.