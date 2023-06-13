RHOBH Alum Thinks Luis Ruelas Looked ‘Almost Like He Wasn’t a Human’ at Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, at the RHONJ season 13 reunion during the June 6 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave commented on a moment from the teaser for the third and final part of the RHONJ season 13 reunion, where Ruelas interacted with his brother-in-law, Joe Gorga. She stated that she believed Ruelas looked nearly inhuman when telling Giudice’s brother “I know everything, let’s play.”

“There was something going on back and forth and Louie looked – it was like almost like he wasn’t a human anymore. Like his eyes looked straight at — I think it was Joe and he was like ‘I know more. Bring it,’” said Arroyave, using a growling voice when mimicking Ruelas.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave and Judge also discussed the final moments of the second part of the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Arroyave stated the “part that frightened” her was when Bravo producer Andy Cohen, who moderated the RHONJ season 13 reunion, requested Ruelas and Giudice’s brother to not start a physical altercation and stay seated before they filmed the third part of the RHONJ season 13 reunion. The former RHOBH star said she could “tell that Andy [was] frightened that it’s going to get physical” because he said, “hey, I need you to not get physical” and remain seated to Ruelas and Gorga.

Teresa Giudice Said She Was Happy the Season 13 Reunion Is Over

Giudice spoke about the RHONJ season 13 reunion, filmed on April 20, during the May 10 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” She stated that she was pleased the ordeal was over. She also said she was able to get “some stuff off [her] chest that [she] needed to get off [her] chest.”

Joe Gorga’s wife, Melissa Gorga, who has been publicly feuding with Giudice, also shared her thoughts about the season 13 reunion while recording the May 11 episode of her podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga.” She stated that one of her castmates was making accusations that “sounded like they came from the sky.” She also said, “there was a lot of deflecting going on.”

“It was so bizarre, some of the stuff,” said the “On Display” singer.

Teresa Giudice Does Not Intend to Mend Her Relationship With the Gorgas

During a May 2023 interview with E! News, alongside Ruelas, Giudice stated that she does not intend on repairing her relationship with the Gorgas.

“I wish them well and I’m just going to focus on our family, what’s right for me. Like it’s very stressful as you get older in life and you know, you have to focus on yourself and what makes you happy,” said the reality television personality.

During a joint May 2023 appearance on “Sherri,” Giudice and Ruelas spoke about their relationship. He suggested he was not prepared to become a Bravo personality because he began dating his now-wife at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“It was really quiet, family time, private times, that’s where we really grew together and bonded because there was no showing off … [RHONJ] was definitely a different world to walk in to,” said Ruelas.

Giudice then shared that she told him “to follow [her] lead” when he began filming RHONJ.

“Unfortunately it got hairy, it did because of the whole family thing, which, you know, it is what it is … I feel bad for him and I always say sorry because it’s not easy,” said Giudice.