Teresa Giudice Comes Under Fire by Housewives Icon

Tamra Judge called out Teresa Giudice as she named the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star the most “overrated” Housewife in the Bravo universe.

Judge, who made her return to the “Real Housewives of Orange County” as season 17 premiered on June 7, 2023, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” the same day and fired a shot at Giudice.

Judge and her fellow WWHL guest Lala Kent were playing a game of “Truth or Tamra Gets Naked Wasted” and host Andy Cohen asked Judge, “Tamra, as a Bravo fan yourself, who is the most overrated ‘Real Housewife’ of all time?” Judge, without skipping a beat, replied, “Teresa.” Cohen and the audience both had a shocked reaction to her response.

At another point in the episode, Judge and Kent high-fived each other once they realized they were both on “Team Melissa [Gorga]” in the RHONJ star’s feud with her sister-in-law and co-star Giudice. Judge also spoke about Giudice in the WWHL Aftershow, when she was asked by a fan who had been the most “annoyed” by her comments on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, “Two Ts in a Pod.”

“The question is who haven’t we annoyed on it?” Judge replied. “Probably Teresa about the Louie [Ruelas] stuff because there’s so much to talk about Louie. She’s gotten really annoyed with that. But other than that, I really try not to annoy people. Teddi, on the other hand, that’s her goal is to annoy [people].” Judge and Mellencamp have ripped Ruelas on several occasions, and Judge said that Giudice unfollowed her on social media back in April 2023.

Tamra Judge & Teresa Giudice Have Been Feuding in the Last Few Months & Judge Called Giudice a ‘Jailbird’

Judge and Giudice have been at odds with each other for a few months now and have traded shots on their respective podcasts. On April 19, 2023, Giudice accused Judge of being a “bad friend” to Brandi Glanville during her podcast “Namaste B$tches” and Judge fired back at Giudice the very next day.

“The b**** is back,” Judge said on the April 20 episode of “Two Ts in a Pod.” She told Giudice, “Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird. I’m not having it. … Sit down [and] shut up.”

Judge told the RHONJ star that she wasn’t a bad friend to Glanville for having had Caroline Manzo on “Two Ts” despite the women’s rift and had in fact checked with Glanville about it beforehand. “Just sit the f*** down, this is me telling you, shut the f*** up. I’m sick of it,” Judge concluded her rant.

Tamra Judge Criticized Teresa Giudice Over Her Comments About Her Fraud Conviction at the RHONJ Reunion

Judge also went after Giudice in the June 7 episode of her podcast on the heels of the second part of the RHONJ season 2 reunion. She criticized Giudice for being “in denial” over her prison time and who was responsible for getting her convicted of fraud.

Judge said Giudice should accept that she and her husband were the ones who were ultimately responsible and the RHONJ star should take accountability for her actions.

