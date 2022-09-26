Real Housewives Star ‘Walking Away’ From Business Amid ‘Abuse’

On September 24, Lystra Adams, star of “The Real Housewives of Cheshire,” announced on Instagram that she was stepping away from the Boujee restaurant and bar chain and Carnival, its restaurant terrace pop-ups.

The announcement from the RHOCheshire star came amid difficulties for the Boujee brand in the past few months, with employee walkouts over claims of unpaid wages. Adams was one of the directors as well as “the face of the business.” She wrote as the text post’s caption, “Im walking away … As of yesterday I will no longer be representing the brand of Boujee Or Carnival … Thank you to everyone for all your support over the past years #newbeginnings #sorry.”

Her text post began in a similar fashion, with the reality star writing, “I’m walking away … As of yesterday 23/09/2022 I walked away from what I’ve known and loved for past near two years. As many of you may know I have given considerable time and dedication in building the brand and platform for myself.”

Boujee’s all-pink restaurants are well-known for its “Instagrammable” rooms and bars, with locations in Machester and Chester, as well as a recently closed Liverpool location. The brand also includes Carnival, the Caribbean and Latin-inspired pop-up based in Manchester.

Some of Adams’ co-stars shared their support in the comments of her announcement, with Rachel Lugo posting a series of red heart emojis. Sheena Lynch commented, “Love you lots, the best is yet to come.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Adams Opened Up About the Reasons She Decided to Walk Away & Said She & Her Daughter Had Been Experiencing ‘Abuse’

Adams, who’s been on RHOCheshire since its 12th season in 2020, wrote, “Over the past eight months things had taken a bumpy turn. I had confidence in that the board of directors would turn it around. Unfortunately mistakes were made along the way, lessons not learnt and it made the come back near impossible.” She added:

As a 20% shareholder and the face of the business I want you to know that I did what I could with what I had. In the last six weeks since learning the true affairs of the business. I’ve made my voice heard more than before as I dreaded this day would come. I’ve taken abuse in all forms for being the face of the companies involved as well as my daughter and enough is enough.

Adams apologized for taking “so long” to speak about the issues and concluded by thanking everyone who supported the brand and visited their locations.

Boujee Restaurants Had Faced Mounting Criticisms From Staff Over Unpaid Wages & the Liverpool Location Recently Closed

Adams’ announcement came as the Boujee brand struggled in the past few months. The company’s Liverpool location closed in August, with signs posted at the location announcing that “Boujee is closed for business,” the Manchester Evening News reported.

The location had some issues, with the publication writing that staff “walked out” in July over wage complaints. According to the outlet, staff said they hadn’t been receiving full wages — with some receiving just 40% — due to cashflow problems at Boujee. It’s not the first time the business has made headlines, as there was also a reported brawl between customers as well as a one-star hygiene rating.

The restaurant has since increased its food hygiene rating to five stars but the staff walkouts continued over long hours as well as the pay and tip issues, the Manchester Evening News wrote.

Adams is currently appearing on “The Real Housewives of Cheshire” season 15, which is airing on ITVBe. She also had a guest appearance on the season finale of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’