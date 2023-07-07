Former RHONJ Star Says Margaret Josephs Contacted Her Husband’s Ex-Wife

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Siggy Flicker claims that current full-time star Margaret Josephs reached out to her husband Michael Campanella’s ex-wife.

Flicker discussed the surprising information on the June 26, 2023, episode of the “AllAboutTRH” podcast. “When my daughter came home and said, ‘you’re never going to believe what happened today.’ Margaret Josephs reached out to my husband Michael Campanella’s ex-wife,” Flicker said.

“I said, ‘Oh my God. They are going to bring her on to do something and hurt the kids.’ Whatever it was. Why would she need to have conversation and interaction or a call with my husband’s ex-wife?” Flicker pondered at the time. “That is exactly who she is,” she continued, adding, “I have nothing to hide. I’m an open book.”

Siggy Flicker Says She’s Glad She Left RHONJ Before any Harm Was Done to Her Kids

On the second part of the “AllAboutTRH” podcast, which was posted on June 27, 2023, Flicker talked more about Josephs reaching out to Campanella’s ex.

Flicker was asked by the podcast hosts if there was anything else that she could say that would “shock viewers.”

“Well, I told you guys that, you know, the witch reached out to my husband’s ex-wife. Which is, thank God, that I am one of the smartest Jews around that I pulled the rug before it could harm my family,” Flicker responded. “My children are my life,” she continued.

“That could have been a very, very, harmful, negative, tragic things for them,” she added.

Flicker then confirmed that Josephs does indeed have an “arsenal” of information on “everybody” and says that she gets the information from “production.”

Some of the RHONJ Cast Members Feel Margaret Josephs Has an ‘Arsenal’ of Information on Them

Since Josephs joined the cast of “The Real Housewives in New Jersey” in season 8, there have been all kinds of rumors brought up about some of the women. From Jennifer Aydin’s husband’s cheating scandal, to Melissa Gorga hooking up with some guy in the back of a car, Josephs’ name has been associated with some of the biggest feud-causing scandals that the show has seen over the past few seasons.

Flicker isn’t the only person who believes that Josephs has an arsenal of information on the cast, either.

“Margaret doesn’t make a habit of, like, looking for information. She doesn’t spend her days calling strangers and trying to increase her arsenal. She’s not like that,” part-time cast member Jen Fessler told Entertainment Tonight. “But, and people have said it, I’m not the first, Margaret is really easy to talk to. And she’s very charismatic and she has a lot of friends and a lot of connections,” she continued, adding, “I definitely think she knows some stuff.”

“She does know everything about everyone,” part-time star Jackie Goldschneider said on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.”

