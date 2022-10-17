Joe Benigno Reveals Why Margaret Josephs Left Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Early

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on August 6, 2022. Several of her RHONJ co-stars, including Margaret Josephs and her husband Joe Benigno, were guests at the wedding ceremony, which was held in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

In an October 2022 episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Benigno revealed that he and his wife left the wedding reception early. He explained they did so out of respect for Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the Gorgas did not attend Ruelas and Giudice’s wedding for undisclosed reasons.

“I went to the wedding with Marge for a little while because we had to go and sort of support Teresa and Luis, they’re getting married, no matter what is going on they’re getting married. We got to go but Joe and Melissa are our family, like in real time, they are our family, off the show,” said Benigno. “They’re our family, so he wasn’t going, so in support, sort of you can’t stay there the whole time and just go, make your respects, ‘hi we’re here, bye.’”

Joe Gorga Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Wedding on ‘Two Ts In A Pod’

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Joe Gorga clarified that he did not request his friends to not attend Giudice’s wedding.

“Guys were calling me up, it’s people, I’m not going to mention names, ‘I’m not going to go because you’re not going,’” said the RHONJ personality. “I said, ‘no, no, you go to the wedding. You got invited so go support my sister. And go to the wedding. You should not go because I’m not going.’ And you know, Marge and Joe went, they gave their respect but they didn’t feel comfortable.”

The father of three then suggested he believed Ruelas and Giudice were at fault for their falling out.

“Here’s what happened it just starts over and over there’s one side here. This side here is so cool, classy, cool, chill, ‘I love you, we love you,’ both of us, Melissa and I,” asserted the reality television personality. “You can s*** on Melissa, you can hit her with a baseball bat and five minutes later … it’s sad to say right – you can hit her with a baseball bat and five minutes later she forgives you. She’s cool. She’ll chill out. And then you got the other side, you know they hold grudges, they’re weird, I don’t know.”

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About the Gorgas in October 2022 Interviews

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2022, Giudice confirmed that she was “keeping distance” from her brother. She explained that she “need[s] time to heal.”

In an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Giudice also briefly commented on her relationship with the Gorgas. She shared she wishes her brother “and his family the best.” The reality television personality also shared information about the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ.

“It was a hard season for me, again, so you guys are just going to have to watch it. And then you are definitely going to be glued to the TV, unfortunately,” said the 50-year-old.

