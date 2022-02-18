Margaret Josephs Calls Teresa Giudice an ‘Overgrown Toddler’

Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice haven’t gotten along great over the years, and season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will also prove to be difficult for them.

In December 2021, Margaret teased the new season by way of a Cameo that she did for a fan. She shared a few tidbits on her Instagram Stories, and Teresa’s name was mentioned. “Of course, I’m in the middle of the controversy… Of course, Teresa goes totally crazy on me,” she said in one of the clips.

During an interview with Marc Macnamara and John Hill on the “Discretion Advised” podcast, Margaret revealed that she and Teresa were “not on speaking terms.”

Since the RHONJ premiere on February 1, 2022, some of the women have been doing interviews to promote the new season. Margaret chatted with Entertainment Tonight — and she didn’t have very nice things to say about Teresa during the interview.

Margaret & Teresa Got Into a Big Fight During the Cast Trip to Nashville

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Margaret opened up about how some of her RHONJ co-stars feel about her — especially Teresa.

“[Teresa] accused me of leaking to the press, I talked to the blogs — I did this, I did that — you know what, anything to protect and make it look like I’m trying to ruin her life,” Margaret told the outlet.

Over the past few seasons, Margaret has gotten into plenty of arguments with Teresa, but Margaret doesn’t feel like she’s been “mean” to her RHONJ co-star.

“I didn’t do anything mean to Teresa. I have not done anything mean to Teresa at all. Teresa, if you don’t agree with her, she takes it as a personal affront. That is not the way I take it,” Margaret explained.

Season 12 is undoubtedly going to turn up the heat between these two women, who get into a huge fight while on a cast trip in Nashville, Tennessee. When talking about the argument, which happened at dinner, as most do, Margaret called Teresa an “overgrown toddler.”

“It’s like being on the other side of a very overgrown toddler — a very strong one, obviously — but it’s a very big temper tantrum,” Margaret said.

Teresa Giudice Previously Opened Up About the Fight

Previews for the upcoming Nashville trip are filled with drama, and most fans are really looking forward to watching the episode when it airs later on in the season.

In an interview with E! News, Teresa called the fight “shocking.”

“I thought she was my friend so it was just shocking to me to see her behavior. It’s just saddens me,” she said.

“The thing is when I first met Margaret I was sad, like I just lost my mother and we bonded over that. She was sad with me and I went through a lot of sad times since I’ve known Margaret. I lost my mom, I lost my dad. So now is a time that I’m so happy in my life and that’s when you know who your true friends are. Like if you’re happy and they’re happy with you… I guess I kind of saw who my true friends are,” Teresa added.

