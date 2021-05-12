Teresa Giudice’s Boyfriend Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife Weighs In on Relationship

During the May 12, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” viewers can look forward to finally meeting Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend, Luis Ruelas. But, before Giudice met Ruleas, he was married to a woman named Marisa DiMartino. So, what does Ruelas’ ex think of his new relationship?

Earlier this year, DiMartino spoke to In Touch Weekly about Ruelas’ relationship with Giudice, and how she feels about their budding romance. “I’m really happy for Teresa and Luis,” DiMartino revealed to the outlet at the time. “I’m happy for him. Luis is actually the father of my children, and he’s a really good person. In general, we got married, we were very young and had babies and then it fell apart. As normal things happen. We’re very good with each other, and that’s basically it.”

DiMartino also added, “He takes care of me and my children, and that’s what it comes down to.”

DiMartino and Ruelas Divorced Over 10 Years Ago

According to Distractify, DiMartino and Ruelas divorced in 2011, which is over 10 years ago. Since then, Ruelas has been engaged a few times, but things never seemed to work out as planned. In April 2021, Page Six came out with a report that revealed some disturbing details about Ruelas’ past relationships.

Page Six obtained court documents from Ruelas’ ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser, from a previous lawsuit. In the documents, Reiser alleged that Ruelas, “demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted. If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened.”

Another ex-fiancée of Ruelas’, Paula Sanchez, broke up with him because Ruelas was constantly demanding sex. “Ninety-nine percent of their fights were because he was complaining that they weren’t having enough sex,” a source with knowledge of Sanchez’s relationship with Ruelas told Page Six. “If they had sex like four times in one day, there was a complaint.”

Giudice Called Ruelas Her ‘Soulmate’

Giudice and Ruelas went public with their relationship this past fall, and it seems like the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is falling more and more in love each day. During a February 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Giudice called Ruelas her “soulmate.”

“Me and my ex, we didn’t like the same things. We were two opposites,” Giudice told PEOPLE at the time. “You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I’ve found my true match — my soulmate. He’s really amazing.”

Giudice also added that Ruelas is an “amazing man.” Giudice told the outlet, “I met an amazing man and I’m so happy. We’re taking things slow, but I’m really, really happy.”

And, it seems like many of the people in Giudice’s life think that the couple is a great match. Giudice’s best friend and costar, Dolores Catania, even believes that the pair will eventually get married one day. “I see a marriage there,” Catania revealed to Us Weekly on May 7. “I see potential for so much and a life together, and I see a lot of love between them. So, I’m really hopeful and really optimistic about what’s going on there.”

Viewers can catch the season finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Wednesday, May 12, at 9/8c on Bravo.

