‘RHOA’ Star Victim of Attempted Home Invasion

A star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” had a close call with an attempted home invasion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marlo Hampton Says She Watched as ‘Armed, Masked Men Kicked Her Door Down’ in a Robbery Attempt

According to WSB-TV 2, police have made an arrest after a string of “violent home invasions targeting celebrities” took place throughout Atlanta.

One of the victims was RHOA star, Marlo Hampton who was home at the time of the incident. According to Hampton, who spoke with the local outlet, “she watched on her security system as armed, masked men kicked her door down making a loud boom.”

The incident occurred in Sandy Springs on July 1, according to the outlet.

“When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream — and I knew that scream was a scream of fear, my heart dropped,” Hampton told the outlet.

Hampton says she yelled, called 911, and “went to a panic room” and the robbers fled.

“I just thank God and we’re covered in the blood of Jesus and I’m here to share this story with you. But my main concern is, I want all the ladies … I want everyone to be aware if you are posting, if you do have luxury items, be careful,” Hampton told the outlet.

POLICE: Suspects Were Arrested While Attempting to Rob the ‘Children of Famous Rapper Future’ Following a Stakeout

The alleged robbers were arrested “as they attempted a home invasion at a townhouse occupied by the mother of one of the children of famous rapper Future” the outlet reported. The home was under police surveillance at the time following a “deep investigation into the gang’s past.”

“We got lucky and we got it right,” Sgt. Matt McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department told the outlet. “And as we targeted them, they came on scene. Both a foot chase and a vehicle chase ensued and we were able to take four people into custody.”

The group is suspected in “15 home invasions or burglaries in Sandy Springs alone” and more in the greater Atlanta area.

McGinnis told the outlet the first home invasion occurred on Oct. 1 and a resident was “shot and seriously wounded” in a July 4 robbery.

This is not the first housewife to have been robbed in recent years. The highest profile incident occurred in late October 2021 when armed men broke into “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley’s home and held her at gunpoint while they robbed her. The video footage and her account of the incident have been a big storyline for Kemsley this season.

Kemsley recounted begging for her life and the life of her children, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.” She says one of the men told the other to “kill her.”

Another RHOBH star was also robbed.

In 2017, Richards shared that her home was robbed while she was away.

“After we were burglarized, it probably took me at least six months to feel safe in my home again,” Richards said on the show. “I was walking around with all these keys on me, locking everything up like a crazy person even though everything was already taken from us.”

