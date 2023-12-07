Mary Cosby Makes Accusations Against RHOSLC Producers

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Mary Cosby spent two seasons as a full-time Housewife before taking season three off. Now that Cosby’s returned to the series as a “Friend of” in season four, she has been much less active with the group. Fans watched Cosby opt out of multiple events while on the cast trip to Palm Springs, instead having producers drive her to McDonald’s or sitting alone in the cast van.

Now, in an appearance at Kathy Hilton’s November 28 Christmas party, Cosby spoke with Teddi Mellencamp for ExtraTV and claimed that the show’s producers were trying to edge her out of the show.

Mary Cosby Explains Why She Wasn’t at Meredith Marks’ Jewelry Event

Mellencamp asked Cosby why she wasn’t at co-star Meredith Marks’ Plated jewelry line event in the November 28 episode of the show, and Cosby replied “I wasn’t invited, Teddi, I was not invited. They stopped inviting me because I did all the stuff that I did on the show. They were trying to wean me out.”

Mellencamp asked Cosby to clarify if she was referring to her co-stars or the producers, and Cosby said, “Production. I was not invited. I wasn’t even invited on the [Bermuda] trip. And that’s real. That’s no crumbs, that’s real life.”

Mellencamp then shared her perspective, saying she thought “you were taking yourself out of the situation saying you wouldn’t go,” and Cosby corrected her, saying, “I got taken out. And when they aired [the show], people wanted more [of me]. So they had to fly back and re-film. We just got through filming with me maybe like four or five weeks ago.”

Although Cosby wasn’t invited to multiple cast events throughout the season, she made it clear she wasn’t upset to miss out, adding that she “would’ve been bored out of my mind.”

Mary Cosby Shows Off Christmas Decorations

Cosby is known on RHOSLC for her over-the-top style, both in her wardrobe and in her home. When Housewife Heather Gay stopped by Cosby’s home to take a tour and talk about her book earlier this season. Gay remarked in a confessional that with Cosby’s decor, “you never quite know what you’re going to get. Green carpet, Chanel pillows, Dr. Seuss chairs from Whoville.”

In a December 6 Instagram video, Cosby took fans on a virtual tour of her home, which is now decorated all-out for the Christmas holiday. Cosby set the video to Mariah Carey’s rendition of “O Holy Night” and walked through her home. Her video highlighted four Christmas trees set up across her main floor, as well as a larger-than-life nutcracker that was as tall as her staircase.

Fans and friends loved seeing Cosby getting in the Christmas spirit, and shared their thoughts on her decor in the comment section. Gay even chimed in to write “GRAND!!!! 👏 👏 👏”

“Absolutely beautiful Ms. Mary. I love the personal touch of blinging out the reindeers. Happy Holidays 🎄 🥰,” one fan wrote.

“Such beautiful decor! Well done Mary! ❤️” another user added.

