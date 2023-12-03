Real Housewives Star Makes Unexpected Appearance at Kathy Hilton’s Party

On November 28, many Bravo stars were in attendance at Kathy Hilton‘s Christmas party at her $55 million Bel Air mansion, and one of the reality stars in particular was a surprising addition to fans.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Mary M. Cosby was present for the party, along with her co-stars Angie Katsanevas, Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks. Photos and videos of Cosby at the event began circulating on social media and many fans shared their surprise and love at the unexpected crossover.

HELPPPPP- The way Mary Cosby is eyeing up Kathy Hilton and not knowing what to do is killing me💀💀💀 #RHOSLC #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/qsD9IE8NLj — RealiTEA (@Realitytvkid) November 29, 2023

“Kathy and Mary in the same vicinity is a dream come true!” one person commented on X. “Can you imagine the utter chaos, confusion and awkwardness with them two together. Get them on an ultimate girls trip immediately Bravo!” Someone else wondered, “I need to know if Mary Cosby and Kim Richards interacted at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas Party #RHOSLC #RHOBH

Over on Reddit, most of the top comments about the Housewives at the event were about Cosby’s presence. “My brain cannot compute seeing Kyle and Mary M Cosby taking a selfie together,” someone said. “To be a fly on the wall during their conversation.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

There Were Many ‘Real Housewives’ Stars in Attendance at the Annual Event, Including Kathy Hilton’s Sister Kyle Richards

📸| Mary, Angie, Whitney and Meredith at “Christmas at Kathy’s”! ❄️ #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/aXDKwKDDml — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) November 29, 2023

There were many other Housewives at the event, including Larsa Pippen of “The Real Housewives of Miami” and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, Heather Dubrow from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as Hilton’s sisters Kim Richards and Kyle Richards.

The annual event saw Hilton’s home turned into a winter-themed ball, covered in fake snow. The event, a partnership with DirecTV, also doubles as a charity event with a toy drive, according to WWD.

Mary Cosby Returned to RHOSLC for Season 4 & Also Filmed the Reunion Earlier in November

Play

Cosby made her return to RHOSLC for season 4 after stepping back for the third season, and her appearances have featured Cosby’s well-known sharp tongue and blunt opinions.

During her appearance at Hilton’s event, Cosby spoke about the RHOSLC season 4 reunion, which she joined for a portion. On November 22, host Andy Cohen confirmed on his SiriusXM radio show “Andy Cohen Live” that Cosby “did show up. She was not out on the stage for the entire reunion, but she was out there for the exact right amount, and it was a really interesting discussion with her.”

Cosby’s perspective of the reunion was a bit different as she told Extra that Cohen “screamed the whole time.” However, she said the show is “going to be good. It’s going to be really good.”

Cosby also revealed some surprising information about her friendships on the show as she shared that she’s grown closer with newbie Monica Garcia. While Garcia has been on the outs with most of the RHOSLC cast, Cosby said, “I’ve got her back. I do.” She added, “So, you guys are in for a show.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’