Fans Are Confused About Mauricio Umansky & Leslie Bega Photo

Mauricio Umansky made headlines over the weekend after his mother uploaded a photo of him sitting next to actress Leslie Bega at dinner following week 2 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

A rep for Umansky told Heavy that any reports of the “Buying Beverly Hills” star having a romantic relationship with Bega were “not factual or accurate at all.” Umansky and his wife, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, have been separated for months.

Now, however, fans seem to have even more questions about Umansky’s relationship with Bega, who also works as a real estate agent at his company.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eduardo Umansky Is Dating Simin Tabibnia

Shortly after rumors started circulating about Mauricio Umansky and Bega, TMZ reported that Bega was actually dating Mauricio Umansky’s father (he is divorced from Estella Sneider). However, according to photos on Eduardo Umansky’s Instagram feed — as recently as October 6, 2023 — Eduardo Umansky is dating Simin Tabibnia.

“Happy Friday from my beautiful girlfriend and partner, Simin, and I! Let’s sell some real estate,” read the caption of a joint post shared by the apparent couple.

Following TMZ’s report, some fans took to Reddit to express their confusion.

“Somethings not adding up. His father has been in a relationship with Simin, an agent at the Agency, for 5+ years,” one person wrote.

“Is this accurate? His dad has pictures with his last gf as recent as 3 days ago referring to her as his ‘lovely girlfriend and partner,'” someone else added.

“I think Kyle wants to be seen as ‘interesting’ or ‘edgy’ or something. I don’t get it, but I’m not fame hungry so I don’t think I’d ever get it lol,” a third comment read. “Other users have also pointed out that Mauricio’s dad Eduardo isn’t dating Leslie, as he’s been with another woman for a long time and posted her as recently as three days ago,” the Redditor continued.

Fans Think There’s Something Peculiar in the Photo of Leslie Bega With Mauricio Umansky & His Parents

Aside from TMZ’s report about Eduardo Umansky being romantically linked to Leslie Bega, some fans think that there’s something strange in the Instagram photo that was originally shared by Mauricio Umansky’s mom.

“Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars! We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening,” Sneider captioned the post on October 6, 2023.

Some fans have noted that Bega’s arm, which is around Mauricio Umansky’s shoulder, looks odd.

“A confusing perspective. Her arm on his shoulder looks insanely long to me,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the photo.

“Is this a real picture?? Mauricio’s dad looks exactly like you put Mauricio in an aging app. I thought it was Mauricio at first until I saw him in the other seat. And that girls hand looks photoshopped. Weird,” someone else said.

“Somebody’s been photoshopped out. Thays not even her hand lol,” a third Redditor added.

READ NEXT: Who Is Leslie Bega, Mauricio Umansky’s Friend?