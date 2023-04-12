Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Kyle Richards Divorce Rumors

Being on reality television, Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are fairly used to hearing rumors about themselves. In their recent years on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” however, there has been increasing gossip about the status of their marriage, with plenty of chatter on social media about the two possibly getting divorce.

On the April 6, 2023, episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast, Umansky was asked about the latest batch of rumors and he totally laughed them off.

“The other day I think she had a story come out where she was photographed coming out of the gym without her ring,” Umansky said, going on to mimic some of the tabloid headlines about him and Richards “getting divorced.”

“I’m like, she went to the f****** gym, like, she’s not wearing her ring, okay?” Umansky said, laughing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Called the Divorce Rumors ‘Dumb’

On the April 10, 2023, episode of “Two T’s in a Pod,” Umansky was once again asked about the rumors surrounding his marriage to Richards.

“We’re not getting divorced. I mean, it’s so dumb,” he said. “That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” Mauricio explained. “So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is,” he added.

Later on in the podcast, Umansky said that being on reality television requires “thick skin.”

One of the co-hosts on “Two T’s” is Richards’ best friend, Teddi Mellencamp. The two women often work out together, which was the basis for Umansky’s further comments on the matter.

“I don’t expect her to wear her ring next time she’s out with you Teddi. When you guys are working out and coming from the yoga lessons,” he said.

Kyle Richards Says She Doesn’t ‘Care’ About the Rumors Anymore

Richards has been on reality television for well over a decade and her marriage has really stood the test of time. She and Umansky exchanged vows in 1996 and haven’t looked back.

“The analyzing of everything is so — we were just talking about that in the car,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. “I’m seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just — I can’t keep up anymore, and I was just telling [Dorit Kemsley] in the car ride over, that I don’t even care anymore,” she explained.

“I used to get so upset about these things. I don’t even care. I’m not losing any sleep over it. I don’t know if it’s getting used to it, or just I’ve been through so much I’ve thrown in the towel. I don’t really know. All I know is my anxiety is better than it’s ever been, and I just — I just can’t stress about it anymore,” she added.

