Mauricio Umansky Goes After Lisa Vanderpump Again

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards had a falling out years ago, effectively ending their long friendship. The two women have not spoken to one another in quite some time and don’t appear to be ready to reconcile, even though plenty of time has passed.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars were once extremely close, but that friendship ended up being a casualty of the show. And while fans might be hopeful that things will get better between them someday, Richards’ husband isn’t exactly helping facilitate that reconciliation.

On the November 30, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Mauricio Umansky said that Lisa Vanderpump was the “rudest” Bravolebrity he’s ever met, when asked by Andy Cohen during a game of “Truth or Drink.” Umansky hesitated at first, but came out with Vanderpump’s name after a few seconds.

It didn’t take long for Vanderpump to catch wind of Umansky’s comment, and she responded on Twitter. “Silly man, I meet hundreds everyday I am never accused of that… little puppet,” she tweeted shortly after the episode aired.

However, Umansky isn’t sorry for saying what he said about Vanderpump. In fact, he doubled down on his comments in a recent interview.

Here’s what you need to know:

Umansky Doesn’t Like What Went Down Between His Wife & Vanderpump

On the December 8, 2022, episode of the “Side Piece” podcast, host Melissa Pfeister asked Umansky about his previous comments about Vanderpump. When she asked him if he truly meant what he said, the “Buying Beverly Hills” star responded, “I do.”

The comment about Vanderpump came on Umansky’s very first official appearance on WWHL.

“I just don’t like the way she’s acted with my wife. And the way that she took it and all of that stuff. I just thought that that was really childish and immature. And mean. That was very mean girl thing,” Umansky said.

“She just didn’t own her s***,” he continued. “And the reality is at the end of the day, you gotta own your own s*** and she f***** up and she didn’t own her own s***. You know, so yeah. That’s the truth. That’s my perspective on it,” Umansky added.

Umansky Made it Clear That Vanderpump & Richards Are Still at Odds & Said He No Longer Talks to Ken Todd as a Result

Umansky was fairly close with Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd, but that relationship was severed once the women had their falling out.

On the “Side Piece” podcast, Pfeister asked Umansky about his relationship with Todd after the falling out between the wives.

“Ken and I were always relatively close. I like him a lot. I think he’s a good man. But, yeah, that is the one where we… you know, look, when the wives are no longer getting together — and they are not — you know, I’m going to stand behind my wife every single time,” Umansky said.

“And I agree with my wife on that case. It’s not like I’m standing behind her just because she’s my wife. I actually know she’s right,” he added with a laugh.

READ NEXT: Joe Giudice Talks About 1 of His Most Controversial RHONJ Scenes