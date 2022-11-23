Mauricio Umansky Speaks out About Wife Kyle Richards’ Family Drama

Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, is speaking out about his wife’s family drama.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada published on Nov. 22, Umansky opened up about Richards’ feud with her sister, Kathy Hilton, and how the drama has affected him.

“It is a crazy position for me to be in,” Umansky told ET Canada. “And I, you know, you am definitely in a tough spot there. And I think that I’ve stayed out of my the family dynamics, you know, from that perspective just on purpose. I guess I’m going to have to keep my comments.”

During this past season of “ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” things weren’t exactly “hunky-dory” between the two sisters. While on their cast trip to Aspen, Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” and saying “horrible” things about her sister, Kyle Richards, and their fellow RHOBH costars. This caused a wedge between Hilton and Richards, as Hilton felt like her sister wasn’t defending her enough against Rinna. Things got ugly during the RHOBH reunion, and the two are on rocky terms today.

Mauricio Umansky Said That He Believes His Wife Is in the Right When It Comes to Her Feud With Hilton

While speaking with Us Weekly in an interview published on Oct. 28, Umansky admitted that he thinks his wife is the one who’s in the right in her feud with Hilton.

“It was really hard [to watch],” Umansky told the outlet at the time about this past season of RHOBH. “I know a lot of the stuff that’s going on in the background, which isn’t exactly what’s being put out there. … Being supportive of Kyle, I think Kyle’s a hundred percent in the right here without question.”

Umansky continued, "I think that it's sad the way it's being portrayed, the way it's being received and what's going on. But Kyle's so strong and she's such a good person that she's not even out there really trying to defend herself too much and she's just taking it in the chin, like the strong person that she is."

Kyle Richards Said That Not Getting Along With Her Family Really ‘Affects’ Her

Even though Kyle Richards might play it cool on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she admitted that having conflict with her family members really “affects” her in a negative way.

“You know, I don’t think people realize how much the conflict with my family affects me,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “I try to not think about it and bury it too. It’s very painful to have these things play out on camera in the public eye and I knew it was going to be a difficult day, but that was the worst reunion in 12 years for sure.”

Richards also added about her current relationship with Hilton, “You know, things could be better. And I have high hopes that we will work through things like we have in the past we are blood. We’re sisters and family can be complicated sometimes.”

