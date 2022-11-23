Will Kyle Richards’ daughter, Sophia Umansky, be joining her family on the next season of “Buying Beverly Hills” on Netflix?

During a Nov. 17 interview with In The Know’s “We Should Talk” series, two of Richards’ daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, revealed whether or not their other sister will be following in their footsteps next season. During the last episode of the season, a future role for Sophia was teased as she came to visit her family in The Agency offices. Sophia is 22 years old and recently graduated from college in Washington, D.C.

“She’s studying for her real estate license right now, and she has not started coming into the office just yet, but next week is our Agency forum, which is where all the offices from around the world come together,” Umansky explained during the interview about her sister, Sophia. “She’s gonna be coming to that and I think that’s really gonna open her eyes and she’s gonna be like, ‘I wanna start coming in everyday.'”

Play

Video Video related to will another one of kyle richards’ daughters join ‘buying beverly hills’? 2022-11-23T09:20:57-05:00

Brittany also added, “She’ll be a fun dynamic if this happens. I don’t think any of us even realized that this was happening, and even she’s laughing about it, but that was the plan anyways, is that she probably was going to join on her own accord. If she does, we all have very different personalities. She’s hilarious, dry humor, so funny, so I think it would be really fun to have another sister.”

In November 2022, Netflix premiered “Buying Beverly Hills, which chronicled the ins and outs of their family real estate agency, The Agency, started by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. Both Brittany and Umansky work on their father’s team at the company.

Richards has four daughters–Farrah, 34, Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

Originally, Kyle Richards Was Not so Thrilled About the Idea of Her Daughters Being on Reality TV

According to People, while Richards was participating in a panel at BravoCon 2022, she admitted that at first, she was nervous about her daughters joining the world of reality TV.

“It’s really weird to all of a sudden — even though I’ve been on a show for all these years — to have them be front and center in the business world,” Richards explained during the panel, according to People. “It made me very nervous, I was not for this at all.

The RHOBH star continued at the time, “But at least I’ve been doing this for a while, and I gave a lot of advice to my husband and daughters.”

Kyle Richards’ Husband, Mauricio, Has Explained Why the New Series Isn’t on Bravo

Even though some “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans were expecting the new series to be premiered on Bravo, Umansky revealed why they chose to put the show on Netflix instead.