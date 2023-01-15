Meghan King Blasts Ex Over Cheating Allegations

Meghan King is no longer in a relationship with her mystery man, who she’d been referring to under the fake name “Kenny,” after she claimed that he had been cheating on her.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star gave the relationship update in the latest episode of her podcast “Intimate Knowledge.” She said, “I gotta give you guys an update on Kenny. The Kenny update. So the last time I left, we were talking about how Kenny and I were long-lost friends who reconnected as lovers and things were going great.”

She said the two were great friends and knew the same people and he already knew her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, and her three children. However, she said she found out that he was dating someone else at the same time and he was playing both of them.

Meghan King Said She Spoke With Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Girlfriend, Who He Was Apparently Dating at the Same Time

King said she and her mystery boyfriend were supposed to make their official debut as a couple at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022, a couple of months after they first started dating, but they ended up not doing it, which she was very grateful for. “Thank f****** God for that, because that a****** played me like a f****** fiddle and I’m not happy about it,” she shared on her podcast.

She said she started getting a lot of messages on her Instagram from “random people,” saying they were “nothing accounts, made-up accounts.” She said they were telling her that Kenny had a girlfriend the whole time he was dating her. King explained that she assumed they were just trolling her. “I’m thinking, ‘How can he have a girlfriend? This is not even true,'” she spilled, adding that she just ignored them.

However, she ended up breaking up with Kenny just after the Jingle Ball as she felt like it wasn’t going to work out. Around two weeks after their split, she said she kept getting messages about him having a girlfriend, which she also discredited and ignored as they were no longer dating, until the other woman in question messaged her.

King explained that the unnamed woman, “who is not fake,” messaged her and said she told her, “the dates that they had sex, which was after he left my family’s Thanksgiving and goes back to his hometown where he lived and had sex with his girlfriend. Quote, unquote girlfriend.”

King said she ended up giving the woman her number and the two spoke on the phone for about an hour. “This woman is devastated,” the former reality star shared:

I think what happened is Kenny was dating this woman and he was probably thinking, ‘Oh, she’s fine or whatever.’ Like, ‘Keep her around,’ if he gets bored or something. Then I come and I swoop in and I’m like, ‘Hey! It’s me! Like, let’s do this, we’re friends,’ and then we turned it into more than friends. I think that he saw stars and he was like, ‘Oh, she is connected. She does fun things.’

King clarified that she doesn’t think she’s special, but she thinks Kenny thought she was a “new shiny thing.” She said he was “playing both of us like a freaking fiddle.”

Meghan King Said She’s Single Now But Shared That She Went on a Date With a Woman

King revealed on her podcast that she’s single now, but revealed that she had her first dating experience with a woman and hooked up with her in New York City. She said she still identifies as straight and ended up telling her date afterward that she’s still interested in men and doesn’t see herself ever entering into a monogamous relationship with a woman.

King said she doesn’t have the desire to hook up with another woman and told listeners, “That’s what I want to promote here and also that I don’t have to be defined as lesbian or a bisexual or straight. I do identify as straight and I continue to identify as straight, and I’m looking for a male partner to spend my life with. Like, I do want that traditional monogamous relationship, ultimately.”

