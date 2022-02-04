Real Housewives Alum Says Ex-Husband ‘Hates’ Her

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King gave an update about attempting to co-parent with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds during a February 2022 Us Weekly interview. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage. During their relationship, King and the former baseball player welcomed three children, Aspen, 5, Hayes, 3, and Hart, 3.

“I don’t know what coparenting is. I struggle with communication [with him],” stated the former Bravo personality.

She noted that she is their children’s primary guardian and Edmonds “gets visitation.” King then gave a suggestion for those who are also trying to raise their children with an ex-partner.

“In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start,” stated the 37-year-old.

She then disclosed that her ex-husband, who proposed to his current fiance Kortnie O’Connor in 2021, is not fond of her.

“Jim hates me. It’s horrible,” asserted the mother-of-three.

She also noted that she does not “communicate with [O’Connor].”

“I don’t think [the kids] like it. I don’t think they know any different, but I don’t think they like it either. I wish we could discuss things about our children, but we can’t,” stated King.

Meghan King Discussed Co-Parenting in April 2021

King noted that co-parenting with Edmonds was a “struggle” during an April 2021 interview with Us Weekly.

“I think it’s a common theme among parents who are co-parenting. If you’re co-parenting well then, I don’t know, maybe you should have stayed married or something. That’s how I see it, I guess. Or you’re just a very evolved soul and a wonderful person but I don’t think that my co-parenting relationship has reached that level of evolution,” stated the former “RHOC” star.

She also revealed that her children “don’t even remember when [she and their father] were together.”

“Like I’ll show them pictures of when they were babies and when he’s with me and they’re just totally mind-blown,” shared King.

Meghan King Discussed Her Breakup With Cuffe Owens in February 2022

A few months after her divorce from Edmonds was finalized, King wed attorney Cuffe Owens. However, her marriage to President Joe Biden’s nephew was short-lived, and the former couple separated in December 2021. The television personality spoke about Owens during a February 2022 appearance on her former “RHOC” castmate Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. King revealed that she has moved on from the relationship and has been “going on dates.”

“I was married, but it was such a whirlwind from start to finish with him was only three months which was stupid of me to marry him but I did, it doesn’t feel like a marriage, it feels like a three month dating relationship that was like an abrupt start and an abrupt end. So like I’m talking to my therapist about it but she’s like, ‘Meg, you’re fine. It seems like it should be serious because you put the title of marriage on it but it wasn’t,’” stated the reality television star.

King clarified that she is “sad that it didn’t work out” between her and Owens.

“I had hopes for it, otherwise I wouldn’t have got married, but it’s fine,” stated the mother of three.

