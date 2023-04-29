Meghan King Called Out by Ex Jim Edmonds Over ‘Inappropriate’ Move

Meghan King’s ex-husband Jim Edmonds wasn’t too happy with her choice of attire for picking up their kids at school as he accused the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star of lacking in “common sense.”

King shared a video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 26, saying, “Another day, another school pickup, and another randomly inappropriate sweatshirt for school kids. Her sweatshirt had the beer brand name Budweiser on it, but she still pointed out that it was better than her shirt from the day before that said: “F*** This, F*** That, F*** You.”

Edmonds commented on King’s move in a statement to Us Weekly, in which his representative said he “obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school. You would think common sense would kick in at some point.”

Meghan King Replied to Jim Edmonds in a Statement of Her Own & Her Ex Retaliated Once More

King replied to her ex-husband in her own statement to the publication, stating, “None of our kids can read, but I doubt Jim knows that.”

King and Edmonds have a 6-year-old daughter named Aspen and twin boys, Hayes and Hart, who are 4 years old. In response to King’s clap back, Edmonds’ rep told Page Six, “I’m going to let the absurdity of that statement speak for itself.”

King and Edmonds have fired shots at each other publicly in the past and the former RHOC star revealed in February 2022 that she struggles with co-parenting with her ex because of their communication issues. “In order to co-parent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start… Jim hates me. It’s horrible,” she told Us Weekly.

She said she wished she and Edmonds could talk about things related to their children but they couldn’t and noted that she doesn’t have communication with Edmonds’ new wife Kortnie O’Connor either.

Jim Edmonds Requested a New Custody Agreement in March 2023 as He Said Their Current Agreement Was Not Very Stable

Edmonds filed a request to the courts to modify his custody agreement with King in March 2023. It argued that the current custody agreement was “impractical and unworkable,” as per court documents obtained by People. Edmonds argued that it would be in the best interest of their children to come up with a more stable arrangement with a fixed schedule.

At the time, Edmonds’ rep told People, “Jim and [wife] Kortnie [O’Connor] believe Meghan is unstable, unfit, unwilling to co-parent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically safe. In addition, they feel Meghan is intentionally creating obstacles in an effort to put distance between them and the children.”

King, on the other hand, argued that she’s been parenting as a single mother without problems “except for the ones in which Jim causes.” She claimed to Page Six that Edmonds has children with three women and all of them have had similar co-parenting experiences.

“History can kind of speak for itself,” she pointed out. Edmonds has two daughters, Hayley and Lauren Edmonds, from his first marriage. He also has a son named Landon and a daughter named Sutton from his second marriage.

