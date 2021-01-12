Meghan McCain Slams Kelly Dodd on WWHL

During a January 11 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Meghan McCain slammed Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd.

While appearing on the show, Andy Cohen asked McCain what she thought about Dodd while she played the game “BravOH No They Didn’t!” while on-air. McCain did not hold back with her answer and detailed a previous experience she had with the star while they both appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2019.

“I went on Watch What Happens Live with her, and she was so mean to me,” McCain revealed. “She had clearly had some drinks beforehand, and now I’ve totally turned on her. Remember how weird she was? She was, like, calling me a trust fund kid and telling me I’ve never worked a day in my life. I get up every day at 5 a.m. to work man, what are you talking about? She was so mean.”

Meghan McCain on Kelly Dodd’s Behavior Toward HerMeghan McCain from “The View” dishes about the way Kelly Dodd from RHOC treated her when they were guests in the Clubhouse and she and S.E. Cupp talk about Bravo hot topics. 2021-01-12T03:45:00Z

Dodd has been a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County since Season 11.

Meghan McCain Has Commented on ‘The Real Housewives’ Before

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming in so fast and hot!! Way to surpass expectations!! Already one of the best franchises ever on episode FREAKING 2! Thank you @Andy @BravoTV for bringing all of these women, fashion and #smellslikehospital into my life during covid… pic.twitter.com/lM9nEcavfh — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 19, 2020

McCain is a big fan of The Real Housewives franchises and has weighed in on the various shows before. McCain has appeared on Watch What Happens Live multiple times and during her various appearances, she has dished about her Housewives opinions alongside guests like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne and actor Jerry O’Connell.

McCain also takes to Twitter to air her Housewives opinions. In November 2020, McCain took to Twitter to rave about the newest franchise on the network, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In the tweet, McCain wrote, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming in so fast and hot!! Way to surpass expectations!! Already one of the best franchises ever on episode FREAKING 2! Thank you @Andy @BravoTV for bringing all of these women, fashion and #smellslikehospital into my life during covid…” McCain also included a GIF of new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay, with the caption, “They were both excommunicated from the church.”

In May, McCain also tweeted about The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion while it was airing, writing, “This #RHOAReunion is insane! Well done keeping the fire via zoom for the reunion ladies!”

Meghan McCain Previously Said She Would ‘Never’ Want to Be a Reality Star

Even though McCain is a host on The View, it seems like that’s the only type of TV show she would want to be on–at least for now. During a 2012 interview with Playboy, McCain said that she would “never” want to be on a reality show.

“Hell would freeze over before I would do a reality show,” McCain told Playboy at the time. “I’ve been offered everything you could possibly imagine, and it just doesn’t interest me. You certainly won’t see me dancing on TV. I’m the worst. I have, like, two moves—the hair flip and the shoulder move and that’s it, baby.”

