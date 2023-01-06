Real Housewives Star Shares Big News About Her Daughter

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga gave fans an update on her oldest child’s future plans.

On Instagram, the Bravo star shared photos of her eldest child Antonia’s recent college acceptances – and it sounds like the offers are just the beginning to roll in.

Melissa Gorga Revealed Several Schools That Antonia Has Been Accepted To

Gorga has never shied away from praising her kids’ achievements. During an August 2022 episode of her “On Display” podcast, the mom of three revealed that her daughter is a straight-A student, and that one of her teachers sent her a note to tell her that students like Antonia are the reason why she got into teaching.

But the RHONJ star appears to be extra proud as her 17-year-old daughter makes plans to start college next fall. According to BravoTV.com, in a now-expired Instagram story shared in late December 2022, Gorga shared photos of a welcome package from Penn State University, as well as acceptances from the University of Delaware and the University of Rhode Island. “Another one!! Congrats [Antonia Gorga]!!” the proud mom wrote as the third acceptance poured in.

Antonia is not the only Gorga family member looking at colleges. In June 2022, her cousin, Gabriella Giudice, began touring colleges, with her first stop at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. In November 2022, Giudice shared a pic of the first of her daughter’s college acceptance letters, this one from Indiana University.

Teresa Giudice told the Daily Dish that Gabriella is the “smartest” of her four kids. “She does amazing at school. She’s so smart,” the RHONJ OG gushed. “[I] get letters from all the teachers all the time saying how amazing she is.”

Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, is studying criminal justice at Rutgers University and has plans to go to law school, according to In Touch Weekly.

Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Both Stayed Close to Home & Went to College in New Jersey

Both “Real Housewives of New Jersey” moms have college degrees. Melissa even shared a photo of her college diploma with fans to reveal that she earned her Bachelor of Arts from New Jersey City University in 2004. “My college degree,” she captioned a photo of her diploma in 2012. Gorga studied elementary education at the Jersey City college, but never worked as a teacher.

During a 2020 episode of the RHONJ Aftershow, Gorga revealed that her husband, Joe, convinced her not to work in her field of study.

“I’m certified K-3, elementary school teacher,“ Gorga said. “When I graduated college, I got hired for a third-grade classroom. [Joe] was kind of persuading me to not accept the job. He was like, ‘We don’t need you to go to work, and when I want to go on vacation, you don’t need to have a boss telling you you can’t.’ And I was like, ‘OK you know, you’re right, we’ll grow our business.’”

Gorga’s future sister-in-law also stayed in-state for college. According to Us Weekly, Teresa Giudice earned a degree in Fashion Marketing and Management from Berkeley College’s New York City campus, which is located just outside the city in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Giudice did use her degree before becoming a reality TV queen. In 2016, she told E! News, “My background is fashion. I went to school for fashion.”

“I used to work at Macy’s Herald Square in the buying office and I also was on the vendor side,” the RHONJ star added. “I worked for Nine West and Calvin Klein handbags. So, I have a fashion background.”

