Melissa Gorga Comments on Dina Cantin’s Absence at Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided to not go to his sister, Teresa Giudice’s second wedding on August 6, 2022. Giudice and Gorga’s former castmate, Dina Cantin, previously known as Dina Manzo, also chose to decline being a guest at the event, which was filmed for a Bravo special, per Page Six. A source informed the publication that Cantin, who left RHONJ after its sixth season, was not interested in appearing on the show.

“Dina has made it clear that she does not want to be on camera, and Teresa is OK with it,” said the insider.

During an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts about Cantin’s absence.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Dina Cantin in August 2022

While recording the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Gorga told her guest, comedian Heather McDonald, that an appearance on Giudice’s wedding special would have not been mandatory.

“You simply don’t have to sign if you don’t want to film and you will not be on the show… If you didn’t sign they will not show you, so it does not matter. So obviously that does not make sense to me or to anyone,” stated Gorga.

She also noted that Cantin and her husband, David Cantin, had traveled with Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, before the wedding.

“They were literally traveling Europe, right, together and posting pictures together as couples and then it was like zero posting for the wedding,” said the mother of three.

Gorga went on to say that she “thought it was definitely odd that [Cantin] didn’t come” to Giudice’s wedding.

“They spent so much time together in the last months. They were posting together all over the place, all over vacations and whatever, so there’s a lot of rumors swirling that [Ruelas and David Cantin] had some business fall out and all that. I mean I don’t know,” shared the reality television personality.

Kim DePaola Shared Her Thoughts About Dina Cantin’s Decision to Not Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Former RHONJ star Kim DePaola spoke about Cantin’s decision to not attend Giudice’s wedding during an August 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. She claimed she was not a guest because she does not trust Ruelas.

“Dina Manzo d*** well knew that Teresa was going to be filmed whether it was RHONJ or whether it was on her own show. This was very much an excuse for Dina Cantin to back out. I heard from a family member that Dina said that her and Dave know that Louie is a shady mofo,” stated DePaola.

The former Bravo personality asserted that friends of RHONJ cast members can decline to be on camera.

“I filmed, and I brought people on with me, a lot of my friends would come because when I was filming we went to great restaurants and all of that. And if they didn’t want to be on camera they just blurred your face out and you weren’t on camera,” stated the fashion designer. “Some people come in – they ask you like they ask everyone when you’re coming in to sign a release. If you don’t want to be on camera you just say no, I’m not signing it, so Dina could have very well come to the wedding and just not been on camera. It would have been very, very easy but she chose not to come.”

