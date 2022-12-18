Melissa Gorga Says She Doesn’t Believe Teresa Giudice’s Claim About Not Watching RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, did not attend his sister Teresa Giudice’s second wedding, held on August 6, 2022. Since the couple decided to skip the nuptials, they have been open about their issues with the mother of four.

During a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” alongside her co-star Margaret Josephs, Melissa shared her thoughts about her sister-in-law and refuted one of her recent claims about not watching RHONJ.

Melissa Gorga Shared Her Thoughts About Teresa Giudice

While recording the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Melissa shared that she receives cruel comments from social media users. She then stated that some of the messages are similar to Giudice’s comments about her.

“They are wasting their time and it’s kind of sad but I do see a little bit of the old school past like just like let’s go full blown and attack but then I kind of – it came full circle to me, because Teresa was on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and she was bringing up 10 years ago and she’s now watching the old clips, oh that makes sense as to why all the hater accounts are saying exactly what she’s saying,” said the mother of three.

The 43-year-old then shared she did not believe Giudice’s claim that she has just started watching RHONJ for the first time.

“I don’t believe that Teresa never watched the show,” said the reality television personality.

Melissa explained that RHONJ stars were instructed to write blog posts about each episode during the show’s earlier seasons.

“We would have to recap the whole entire episode, word for word, she recapped everything, I don’t know who was writing her blogs then. Because she never watched any of the episodes – it makes zero sense,” said the “I Just Wanna” singer.

Melissa went on to say she believes her sister-in-law has been using her past actions on RHONJ to further their feud.

“That to me is like a b***** reaching for anything because you have nothing to get mad at – that’s what that is to me,” said the RHONJ personality. “Instead of that, what I would respect more saying, listen, I just don’t want you in my life, I don’t need to make up a thousand reasons as to why you are a s**** person and why I don’t like you and why I’m hurt, how about instead, just let’s be real and say ‘I don’t want you in my life.’ Done. Why do we have to hurt each other and say bad things?”

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Decision to Not Watch RHONJ in November 2022

During a November 2022 episode of the “Reality with The King” podcast, hosted by former RHONJ producer Carlos King, Giudice asserted that she “never watched” RHONJ. She explained she believed her decision to not tune into the series helped her remain on good terms with Joe and Melissa for many years.

“I never watched the show because I couldn’t stand watching and you know what? I think that’s a blessing in disguise for me to not watch the show, ’cause I would have watched because now I’ve decided to have watched the show,” said the 50-year-old. “And I’m watching everything that my brother and Melissa said about me, it’s heart wrenching, devastating, it’s the worst, like I can’t even believe my brother and Melissa would say things like that about me, like I swear to God, now that I’m watching it I’m like that’s why I didn’t watch it because then I would have got more upset. It would have been more fighting, and it would have hurt my parents even more.”

