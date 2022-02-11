Melissa Gorga Teases Huge Fight Between Teresa Giudice & Margaret Josephs

Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice both star on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and they each have individual relationships with the other women on the show. Although Melissa and Teresa haven’t always gotten along, they have certainly come a long way since the early seasons of the show.

In recent years, Teresa has gotten into heated arguments with several of her RHONJ co-stars, including Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, both of whom are good friends with Melissa. These fights often put Melissa in an awkward spot because she wants to support her friends, but she also recognizes that Teresa is her family.

In an interview with Page Six, Melissa explained how she handles the fights, and she admitted that “it sucks.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Tries to Stay Out of Fights Between Teresa & the Other Housewives

Filming a television show with a group of women isn’t always smooth sailing, and the drama on the various Housewives franchises proves it. Of course, some Housewives are more controversial than others, and some always seem to be in the middle of the drama — and that has been the case with the New Jersey franchise.

More often than not, Teresa is in the middle of an argument with another Housewife — and Melissa finds herself caught in the middle.

“It sucks for me, to be honest, because it’s my family and then they’re my girlfriends who actually treat me really well,” Melissa told Page Six.

“They’re very good friends to me, they really are … but this is my sister-in-law. So when they all go at it, I just want to walk out of the room! I try to bring them back together as much as I can. But screw it! You guys are old enough, you know what you’re doing. Figure it out,” she added.

Teresa Said Her Fight With Margaret Was ‘Shocking’

One explosive fight that is slated to air on season 12 of RHONJ is one between Teresa and Margaret that takes place during the cast trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

“Margaret was completely relentless. She really was. She had an opinion on something and she was not letting go,” Melissa teased of an upcoming episode during her interview with Page Six.

While it’s unclear what the fight between Teresa and Margaret is about, Teresa admits that she was “shocked” by Margaret’s “behavior.”

“I thought she was my friend so it was just shocking to me to see her behavior. It’s just saddens me,” Teresa told E! News.

“The thing is when I first met Margaret I was sad, like I just lost my mother and we bonded over that. She was sad with me and I went through a lot of sad times since I’ve known Margaret. I lost my mom, I lost my dad. So now is a time that I’m so happy in my life and that’s when you know who your true friends are. Like if you’re happy and they’re happy with you…I guess I kind of saw who my true friends are,” Teresa added.

