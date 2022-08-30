RHOC Alum Says She Believes Melissa Gorga ‘Is Very, Very Jealous’ of Teresa Giudice

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, did not attend her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice’s second wedding on August 6, 2022. During an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband Rick Leventhal, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the matter. She revealed that she believed Gorga was envious of Giudice.

“I don’t like Melissa, she can go pound sand, I know Teresa personally. She’s a gem, I think Melissa is very, very jealous of Teresa and I think that she ponies up like by her because the girl doesn’t have a storyline, she’s boring. She’s pretty and all. I mean I like how she wears clothes and stuff but she’s nothing there that is like, there’s no like there, there,” stated Dodd.

The former Bravo personality also shared that she liked Gorga’s husband.

“I think her husband is way more entertaining,” stated Dodd.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Kelly Dodd on Her Podcast

Gorga spoke about Dodd during an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” alongside her guest, “Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan. He explained that he does not like former Bravo stars who “do commentary and it’s all negative” and named Dodd as an example. Gorga claimed that she also had issues with the RHOC alum.

“She says the most horrible things about me. Can I just tell you? And any time I have ever seen the woman, she’s run to me. She’s like ‘hi, how are you?’ She talks about my looks,” stated the RHONJ star.

Kelly Dodd Addressed Melissa Gorga’s Remarks

Dodd addressed Gorga and Farahan’s comments during an August 2022 episode of the “Rick and Kelly Show.” The former Bravo star shared that she has spent time with the “Shahs of Sunset” personality.

“I went to BravoCon, we had the best time,” stated the former RHOC star.

She also asserted that she has not spoken “negatively about anybody’s looks.” She clarified she has mentioned that she believes Gorga has undergone facial plastic surgery.

“I’m all for plastic surgery. I mean Rick just got a nose job, I mean I love altering people’s looks. That’s not what we do, right, I wouldn’t talk bad about your looks,” stated Dodd.

She asserted she criticized Gorga for stating that one of her sons had inherited her facial features, as she believes she has undergone producers to alter her appearance.

“Melissa Gorga goes on her podcast and says that I was terrible and that I talked about her looks, now, I’m doing recaps on this show, you were on a TV show talking about your looks, I’m talking about your looks because you are talking about your looks, so did I say anything awful? Did I say you were fugly? Did I say you used to be fugly? Did I say you’re pretty now? No. I was just showing that you have an altered face and that’s fine. I’m all for plastic surgery,” stated Dodd.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ is currently in production.

