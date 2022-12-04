Bravo Alum Talks The Gorgas’ Future on RHONJ: ‘I Think Melissa & Joe Are in Jeopardy’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, during a November 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

During the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola claimed she was informed by an unnamed source that RHONJ star Margaret Josephs has a screenshot of text messages between her, her assistant, Lexi Doll, and Melissa. DePaola alleged the “On Display” singer messaged Josephs about being caught kissing Nick Barrotta. As fans are aware, Melissa has denied rumors she had any romantic involvement with Barrotta.

“Margaret says in the text, ‘You have to deny it and just say it never happened it didn’t happen, this didn’t happen, this is a lie,’ and Melissa writes back ‘no s*** this stays between us.’ Margaret has Lexi take a screenshot of it. Now, the screenshot hit the airwaves but was taken down right away,” claimed the fashion designer.

DePaola then alleged Josephs saved the messages because “she is upset with Melissa.”

“Within the last couple years when all this was going down, Margaret found out that Melissa has been basically taking jobs away from her,” said DePaola.

The former RHONJ star then stated an insider told her Josephs is “trying to get both of them off the show, Teresa [Giudice] and Melissa.” DePaola explained that she believes Giudice will remain on the series.

“That’s not going to happen, Teresa is not going anywhere. But I think Melissa and Joe are in jeopardy. We both think that, you know, I really do. I just – yeah. I just don’t know how it’s going to work out,” said the reality television personality.

Melissa Gorga Addressed Rumors About Her in August 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly on August 2022, Melissa addressed the rumors she had been unfaithful.

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” said the mother of three.

A source informed the publication that the allegations began surfacing while the Gorgas filmed the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ.

“One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city. This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale [of RHONJ season 13] was perfect timing,” said the insider.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About the Upcoming Season of RHONJ at BravoCon

The cast of RHONJ appeared at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. During a panel, Melissa shared information about the upcoming season of RHONJ. She revealed she believed fans would enjoy season 13, specifically because it has emotional moments.

“They are also going to get a little sad. You’re going to feel all types of emotions. Because there are a lot that goes on. It’s very real. It’s very raw, it’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life right? So we need to show you what’s going on. And I think that for me personality it’s a season that’s very real, very honest,” shared the 43-year-old.

