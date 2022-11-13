Melissa Gorga Says Co-Stars Might Have ‘Jealousy’ Toward Her Relationship

Melissa Gorga had “The Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury on her podcast this week and the two women discussed their relationships with their husbands on and off the show and the criticisms they received from co-stars over their respective marriages.

Gorga shared with “On Display” listeners that she and Joe Gorga met Sergio Carrallo at BravoCon 2022 and the two husbands got along well and began a bromance. The RHONJ star explained that the two men are very outgoing and have similar personalities before asking Stanbury whether her RHODubai cast mates have come for her over her marriage to a younger man.

Stanbury explained that the comments she’d received were less about the age gap and more about speculation over Carrallo’s sexuality since her co-stars found it strange that he wanted to spend so much time with her. Gorga agreed and said her close relationship with her husband had also led to some comments from RHONJ co-stars.

Melissa Gorga Said Some of Her RHONJ Co-Stars Don’t Trust Her Relationship With Joe Gorga Because They Don’t Understand Why They Spend So Much Time Together

Gorga agreed with Stanbury that she also has a husband who enjoys spending time with her and doesn’t avoid the spotlight. The RHONJ star explained that Joe Gorga loves going to events with her because they want to share those experiences but said, “people don’t trust it.”

The Bravo star said that whether the cameras are around or not, she and her husband want to do things together and travel together, not due to a lack of trust but because they don’t want to experience those things apart.

Gorga told Stanbury that the mistrust in their relationship is the case with “not all” of her cast mates on RHONJ but “there’s a few that have always gotten on me because my husband backs me up so much or because he’s always in the room or because he has a say.”

Melissa Gorga Said She Thinks Some of Her Co-Stars’ Comments Might Stem From ‘Jealousy’ or ‘Vulnerability’

During the “On Display” episode, Gorga said she thinks some women on RHONJ criticize her marriage because they wish they had that kind of relationship with their own husbands. “I think sometimes the girls who don’t have that are the ones who don’t understand it or the ones who almost wanna poke fun at it,” she shared, “because it’s something they don’t have.”

Gorga said she thought their behavior and comments could possibly stem from “jealousy” or “vulnerability.” She explained that because their husbands aren’t by their side all the time, they want to lash out because her own husband is with her. The RHONJ star said she’s seen it happen that a cast member will call out Joe Gorga for speaking up and later turn around and tell their own husband that they should speak up.

Stanbury agreed with Gorga and said those women will never admit why they do it but it’s because they’re dissatisfied.

