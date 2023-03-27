RHONJ Alum Thinks the Gorgas Will Sell Their House if Bravo Contract Isn’t Renewed

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga began starring on the Bravo franchise during its third season, which premiered in 2011. The show’s thirteenth season has primarily focused on the Gorgas ongoing feud with Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice. As fans are aware, the couple was not in attendance at Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding ceremony in August 2022.

The Gorgas decided to build a new home in Bergen County, New Jersey. In November 2022, Melissa shared pictures of the sizable house with her Instagram followers. While recording the March 18 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, former RHONJ personality Kim DePaola, also known as Kim D., shared she believes the Gorgas will sell the property if their contract is not renewed for season 14.

“I got a major scoop that they don’t think they are getting another contract for next year. Now, again I did not see this in writing, I don’t know, but this is coming from a major source that they could not be getting another contract next year. My prediction is if they don’t, this house gets sold,” said the Posche owner.

She explained that she has “a gut feeling that they are preparing” to no longer be Bravo personalities.

“I would if I was [the Gorgas], if you were smart, I would prepare for the worst and hope for the best. The worst is you don’t get another contract, you sell your home, you get a smaller house but you’re not going to sell it the way it is, so you figure let’s change it now because it’s not attractive,” said the former Bravo star.

DePaola also claimed that the couple is “already ripping the whole front down because there is so much criticism about how ugly the house was.”

“They have all construction on the outside of the house that they’re redoing it,” alleged the RHONJ alum.

Melissa Gorga Shared She May Eventually Be Unable to Film With Teresa Giudice

During a March 2023 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Melissa briefly spoke about Giudice. She shared that she believes that there may be a time when she is unable to film with her sister-in-law due to their feud.

“[The producers] can get to the point where they say ‘I don’t know how we’re going to put these two in a room anymore’ or they are going to put us in a room and say, ‘Don’t speak to each other, we don’t care,’” stated the reality television star.

She suggested that how she and Giudice interact with each other at the season 13 reunion will determine their futures on RHONJ

“I have to get through the reunion first and I think that’s the way the producers are thinking as well right now, the executives, they want to get through the reunion,” said Melissa.

In a March 15 appearance on “Carolina with Greg T In The Morning,” the 44-year-old clarified that she would like her husband and his sister to mend their relationship.

“Eventually, hopefully, everyone gets back on the same page,” stated the “On Display” singer.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Is Not on Good Terms With Joe Gorga

In a March 2023 interview on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Giudice shared she is “not speaking” to Joe and asserted that “there’s a lot of the things the world doesn’t know.”

“My brother is a good actor. …The game is over. I’m not doing it anymore. I’ve played it long enough. I’m done,” said Giudice. “He has no problem trashing me.”

New episodes of RHONJ air Wednesdays on Bravo.