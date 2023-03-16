Melissa Gorga Reveals Who She Believes Leaked Her Text Messages

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has been in an ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. Issues escalated when the Gorgas opted to not attend Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding. In February 2023, the website, AllAboutTRH, published screenshots of a text exchange written by Melissa and her sister-in-law. In the messages, which were written in May 2022, Giudice shared that she “know[s] that [their] families are going backwards” and invited the “On Display” singer to have lunch with her. Melissa responded by claiming that she “texted [Giudice] driving from the [season 12] reunion and [she] never answered back until now.” She also revealed she believed Giudice’s message “seem[ed] a little calculated to [her]” as they were about to start filming season 13. Giudice apologized for not replying to her sister-in-law’s messages and referenced that she had been recovering from an appendectomy.

During a March 2023 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge, Melissa shared that she believes Giudice and her husband shared the text messages to AllAboutTRH. She claimed that her sister-in-law has been in contact with the “website since 2012.”

“She talks to them constantly, they are anti-Melissa, they bash me all day long,” alleged Melissa.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Melissa shared that she believed “the leaked text messages prove nothing except for more of [her] point.” She explained she is attempting to have a genuine relationship with Giudice.

“We’re doing this in real life, whether the show is running or not, we’re not going to suddenly show up to your 50th birthday on an island with five of your closest friends when you just said that you are not close to me, you don’t even want me in the wedding,” said the reality television star.

Melissa Gorga Shared That She Feels ‘So Free’ After Not Having ‘to Fake’ Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

Melissa made similar comments during a May 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” The 43-year-old shared that she would like to have an authentic relationship with her sister-in-law and stop pretending they are close for the sake of RHONJ.

“I feel so free. I feel so good about it. Like I have nothing to like cover up, we don’t have to fake funk, like let’s tell everyone what it is so they stop asking,” said Melissa.

Dolores Catania Revealed How She Feels About Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Feud

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in February 2023, Giudice shared that she does not believe she will be able to salvage her relationship with the Gorgas. She explained that she feels heartbroken by the couple’s actions over the last decade. She also revealed that she has not spoken to her brother “since two days before [her] wedding.”

Giudice’s castmate Dolores Catania weighed in on the matter in a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She shared that she “wish[ed] things” could be different between the siblings. The 53-year-old asserted, however, that the issue is a family matter, and she does not want to get involved. The reality television personality also shared that she is not against Joe and Giudice taking time away from each other.

“Whatever it takes for them to have peace in their life and that means not talking anymore, or being estranged from each other then yeah, they have to be happy. This can’t go on like this,” said Catania.