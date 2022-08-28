Melissa Gorga Shaded Over ‘Terrible’ Lips in Recent Video

This week, Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to promote a product to curl her hair but “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans quickly seized on another aspect of the video to criticize the star.

On August 25, Gorga posted a video of herself trying out the product and wrote in the caption, “You guys always ask me how I get the beach wave! Thought I’d show you a little Tutorial.” However, many fans commented on Gorga’s look in the video and especially her lips, with many saying that they were looking too full. Here is the post:

Fans Ripped Gorga Over Her Lips in the Video, With Many Saying She Went ‘Too Far’

Many of the commenters on Gorga’s Instagram post commented that her lips were looking a little too plumped, as someone said, “Love the hair….lips… Gone too far.” Another said, “too much on the upper lip.” One person wrote, “Her hair looks nice, but those lips, dayuumm!!!” Another person commented, “Too much lip filler.” “Wtf happened to your lips and your teeth,” another added.

The comments continued, with one person stating, “Your lips are about to pop! Are you and Teresa [Giudice] in competition for the biggest lips.” Another wrote, “Oh no! I hope you don’t go to the same person to have your lips done as Teresa.” Someone else shaded Gorga, “What in the holy f*** did you do to your face? it’s not good.” Someone wrote, “Too much with the lips,” while another added, “What are you doing to your lips ??? Stop with the plumping!!!”

One person wrote, “Girl stop with the nose jobs and lip injections. You’re ruining your face.” Another slammed Gorga, “OMG, those lips. They look like a toilet bowl plunger.” Someone said, “The hell.. you don’t look like you no more… what’s with this surgery on lips and all that makes you all look fugly.” Another agreed, “You need to stop with the lip injections your lips look terrible way to big for your face.”

Gorga Admitted to Getting Her Lips Done Back in 2019

Gorga has opened up about getting some work done in the past, revealing in 2016 that she got a nose job. “Let’s be honest, it’s the worst-kept secret that I’ve had a nose job, but it’s my secret to tell,” she said at the time, according to Bravo. “Some people like to say, ‘Hey, I injected this, tummy tucked this,’ and that’s fine, too. It’s something that’s personal to me. It’s one of the very few things that is personal in my life at this point.”

A few years later, she admitted to OK! that she got her lips done as well. “The first time I got my lips done, I’ll never forget, I just tried it randomly and… I thought I looked so sexy… Joe [Gorga] came home and he was like, ‘What did you do?! You get on a reality show, and you become a different person!’ So, I chilled out on the whole lip situation,” she told the magazine in August 2019.

