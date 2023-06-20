RHONJ Alum Thinks Melissa Gorga & Luis Ruelas Are ‘Neck & Neck’ in Telling Lies

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D., stated that she believes RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are dishonest in the June 17 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. During the podcast episode, Yontef asked his guest, who appeared on RHONJ for several seasons until 2018, if she believed Gorga “lies more” than Ruelas, who wed her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, in August 2022.

“I think they are neck and neck. Neck and neck. Neck and neck. Listen — it’s one thing after another after another,” said DePaola.

During the June 17 podcast episode, DePaola stated that she was “very confused” by Ruelas. She deemed Ruelas’ behavior as “so irrational” because of his decision to mention private investigator Bo Dietl on the show. As fans of RHONJ are aware, Ruelas claimed that Dietl “brought [him] information on each person in this group” during RHONJ season 13, episode 15. However, at the season 13 reunion, Ruelas stated that he made up the claim.

“You are a grown a** man. Why can’t you hold s*** in? Why can’t you hold Bo Dietl’s name in? Why did you have to say it that night? Why did you have to say it the next day?” asked the former RHONJ star.

Kim DePaola Criticized Melissa Gorga for Comment About Her Ex

DePaola criticized Gorga during the June 10 episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope.” She referenced that Giudice confronted her sister-in-law for saying she was going to “drunk dial [her] ex” during the cast’s trip to Ireland in the second part of the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Gorga asked Giudice if she thought she “was being serious” when she said the remark while inebriated. The “On Display” singer also asserted that her sister-in-law was “twisting something fun and light-hearted.”

DePaola stated that she did not believe Gorga made the comment in jest.

“I do not believe that when Melissa was drunk on the bus that she was kidding around. If I was Teresa, I would have said, ‘Listen to me, yes, I do believe that you have drunk text your ex and I do believe you weren’t kidding around,'” said the former RHONJ personality.

DePaola went on to say she believes there is “nothing funny about that.”

“Listen, I wouldn’t say it because I don’t. Like that thought never occurred — drunk text my ex? What? You are married for 105 years, what are you talking about drunk text your ex. No, I call b*****. That wasn’t a girl thing, ‘oh I was out having fun.’ What’s fun about that?” continued DePaola.

Andy Cohen Spoke About the RHONJ Season 13 Reunion

Gorga spoke about her experience shooting the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which was filmed on April 20, during a May 2023 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” The mother of three, who was continually at odds with Giudice and Ruelas during the reunion, said that one of her castmates made allegations that “sounded like they came from the sky.”

“There was a lot of deflecting going on where it’s like ‘wait this has nothing to do with anything that went on all season,” added Gorga.

Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, who moderated the RHONJ season 13 reunion, shared his thoughts about the matter on the June 12 episode of the “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.”

“It is some of the most riveting television I have seen in a long time. It’s quite shocking,” said Cohen.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host also addressed rumors that RHONJ has been put “on pause” following the season 13 reunion.

“It’s not really on pause, that was a little blown up. We always take a minute between seasons and then suddenly it looked like we were in the middle of production and we shut the cameras down. All it is is we are taking a second between seasons,” said the father of two.

The 55-year-old also stated that he believed viewers of the RHONJ season 13 reunion will understand why there has been a break from filming.

“That was a bloodbath, let’s take a minute and let everyone caught their breath before we send cameras in. And that’s me saying something, typically you would send cameras in the next day, but it was too hot,” said Cohen.