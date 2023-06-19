Bethenny Frankel Speaks Out About Luis Ruelas & Melissa Gorga

Bethenny Frankel has been sharing her thoughts on many key storylines in the Housewives world, from former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars filming “RHUGT: RHONY Legacy” in St. Barts to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce.

On June 17, she sounded off about the major feud between siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga, which has been playing out in the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Frankel shared some of her thoughts in an Instagram video and then expanded on her perspective in the June 19 episode of her podcast “ReWives,” where she was joined by another pair of celebrity siblings, Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy of “Dancing With the Stars” fame.

“My feeling is that whether it’s William and Harry or Teresa and Joe Gorga, the spouses have to stay out of it,” Frankel shared, in reference to the highly publicized rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. “The two siblings need to lock themselves in a room with the right person,” Frankel added.

Bethenny Frankel Said Melissa Gorga & Luis Ruelas Shouldn’t Be Involved in the Siblings’ Conversation

Frankel said that she thought Giudice and Gorga should focus on healing their sibling relationship separately from their spouses, Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas and Gorga’s wife Melissa Gorga, both of whom have been publicly embroiled in the feud. “Who cares about Luis? Who cares about Melissa?” Frankel asked in her Instagram video. “Get them out of it. They shouldn’t be part of the conversation.”

Frankel said that she didn’t want Gorga and Giudice to look back on their feud in the future and wish they’d “made up for lost time” earlier. “One day, God forbid someone has a health issue, something goes on with one of the kids, there are weddings, there are other things,” she said. “The two siblings need to work it out — not because blood is thicker than water, just because they’re family, and they love each other, and they’re going to regret it if they don’t do it now.”

Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga Had an Explosive 13th Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Frankel and Giudice were reported to have a feud a few years ago as the RHONJ star was asked by Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” back in 2018 about some “shady things” that she apparently tweeted about Frankel.

“OK, I think she’s a wonderful businesswoman. Very smart,” Giudice shared at the time, according to Bravo TV. “I really don’t know her to say more,” she added. By December 2022, however, it seemed that all was well between the two OG stars of their Housewives franchises, as Giudice commented on Frankel’s Instagram photos that she looked “amazing.”

“So good to see you [Bethenny],” Giudice added, prompting the Skinnygirl founder to reply with three heart emojis.

As for Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga, the two have had a rocky relationship in the past several years but the RHONJ season 13 reunion ended on a particularly sour note after months of feuding.

Viewers saw Giudice and Ruelas telling Gorga about a rumor that his wife was cheating on him during the 13th season, but Melissa Gorga categorically denied the claim. The resulting fallout caused the Gorgas to skip Giudice and Ruelas’ August 2022 nuptials.

