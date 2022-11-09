Melissa Gorga Spills on Upcoming RHONJ Season

Melissa Gorga is spilling all the tea about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During the RHONJ panel at BravoCon 2022, Gorga revealed what viewers can expect from this upcoming season–and it looks like it’s going to be a rocky one.

“I mean, it’s a crazy season. I think it’s a season that’s very telling,” Gorga said. “Jersey has, and I will say this, the most loyal fans of any franchise. No really, we do. You guys invest with us, and we appreciate that… we really give you it all. It’s not just about a group of friends. It’s deep, it’s family, and the Jersey fans are hardcore and they’re amazing, but I think they’re gonna like this season, but they’re also gonna get a little sad.”

Gorga continued, “You’re gonna feel all types of emotions because there’s a lot that goes on. It’s very real, it’s very raw, it’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life, right? So we need to just show you what’s going on. I think that for me personally, it’s a season that’s very real and very honest.”

According to Page Six, during filming for the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale, a serious fight went down between the Gorga family and Teresa Giudice. It was so major that Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, who is Giudice’s brother, did not attend her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. Currently, the families are not on speaking terms, and had separate panels at BravoCon 2022.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is set to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

Melissa Gorga Said That She and Her Husband Feel ‘Defeated’ in Their Relationship With Giudice

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2022, Gorga spoke more about their feud with Giudice and admitted that she and her husband feel “defeated” by it all.

“Sometimes things have gone too far and for Joe and I, it’s just gone too far for us and it was a lot of boundaries crossed and I feel like we’ve tried many times and we just feel defeated, right, so there’s times when you just need to throw in the towel and take a minute and sometimes family needs to take a minute, so that’s what we’re doing,” Gorga explained to the outlet.

Gorga continued, “I never want to see family not talk or be together — I will say I’m sick of the rollercoaster, though. I don’t want to get on it and get back off it and get back on it again. I’m going to need some type of realness. I’m going to need some type of longevity or else I’m not interested anymore. I’m just not.”

Teresa Giudice’s Ex-Husband Also Weighed in on the Family’s Falling Out

Even Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, has some thoughts on the family’s feud, and he’s taking sides.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Giudice told Us Weekly in October 2022. “That is who Melissa and Joe are.”

Giudice also added, speaking through his manager, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, “To be honest, I’m so glad I don’t have to deal with them and their drama anymore.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” was married to Joe Giudice until 2019, when they announced their separation. The divorce was finalized in 2020, and Giudice met her now-husband, Ruelas, a little less than one year later.

