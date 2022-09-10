Melissa Gorga Shares Kids’ Back to School Photos

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga marked a major milestone. The mom of three posted a photo taken on her daughter’s last first day of high school pic and her son’s first one.

Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga were married in 2004 and they share three children together, Antonia, Gino and Joey, according to Us Weekly. And now, two of the Gorga kids will attend the same high school together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Gorga Shared a Back-to-School Photo of Her Oldest 2 Children

In June 2022, Mellissa posted a photo from her oldest son’s middle school graduation with the caption, “GINO is going to high school. Congratulations to my shy boy. I know you’re going to do amazing things! “

On September 6, she revealed that the day had come to send her boy to high school. In a photo shared on Instagram, Melissa’s kids Antonia, 17, and Gino, 14, were seen posing by the front door of the family’s mansion on their first day back to school. The two teens carried backpacks as they headed out on a rainy morning.

“I can’t believe it!“ Melissa captioned the pic. “My senior is driving my freshman to high school today – so many emotions to feel. Where did time go? When people used to say that time flies I never believed them.”

A second snap was a throwback to the Gorga kids when they were in elementary school.

“I feel like they looked like the second picture just yesterday,” Melissa wrote. “Thank you God for blessing me with such amazing kids❤️ have the best day my loves.”

Fans and friends reacted to the photos.

“I thought Gino was going to wear the shirt with the cut Sleeves, to show off his muscles. I guess not. Mommy won that fight. LMAO!!” wrote Joe Gorga.

“Omg where did the time go! Good luck Gorga’s,” added fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania.

“Wow mini Melissa and mini Joe!! Good luck back to school,” another fan wrote.

In a RHONJ season 12 episode, Antonia revealed that she was upset that she had to change high schools when her family moved.

“The football there is amazing and my boys [Gino and Joey] are such athletes. Our boys are going to high school in Bergen County, so unfortunately that meant putting Antonia in a new school,” Melissa said in the season 12 episode titled “Allegation Aggravation.”

While she had some growing pains — and almost quit cheerleading — Antonia Gorga seems ready to have a great senior year. She recently shared an Instagram pic as she posed in front of a decked-out limo that appeared to have taken her to an event for seniors. “23NIORS,” she wrote. Antonia also shared a cheerleading photo as she got ready for “Cheer szn.”

This is Not the First Time Melissa Gorga Has Shared Her Kids’ School Pics

Melissa Gorga often shares photos of her kids’ milestones. In 2016, she marked Antonia’s graduation from middle school with a social media post. “Bye Bye Elementary school… Hello junior high! God help me! Congratulations to my Antonia I’m so proud of you!” she wrote.

That same year, the proud mom celebrated her youngest child’s kindergarten graduation.

“Look who graduated kindergarten! My last one❤️ Love him so much. Teacher said he’s ‘mr. personality’ #joey,” she wrote.

She has also documented her kids’ achievements. In May 2022, Melissa posted an email from her daughter’s teacher on Instagram that described Antonia as “incredibly motivated, passionate, responsible, and respectful.” The teacher also thanked Gorga for raising such a wonderful child.

“What really matters in life,” the Envy boutique owner captioned the post.

On the August 11, 2022 episode of her “On Display” podcast, Melissa also revealed that her daughter got straight As and that a teacher sent her a note that said students like Antonia are why she got into teaching.

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal