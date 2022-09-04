Original RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Major Business Deal

When the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” debuted in 2010, Kyle Richards and Adrienne Maloof’s husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Dr. Paul Nassif, were both regularly featured in scenes with their wives.

Twelve seasons later, Richards is the only original RHOBH star remaining and fans have gotten to know her husband and his real estate brokerage firm, The Agency, well. Nassif and Maloof divorced in 2010 after 10 years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. The plastic surgeon went on to star in the reality show “Botched,” but he recently made a cameo in a photo with Umansky.

Mauricio Umansky Reunited With Dr. Paul Nassif in a New Photo Taken Inside an Over-the-Top Mansion

While they no longer appear on RHOBH together, Umansky and Nassif have stayed in touch. And it’s possible that fans may see them on TV together again based on a new photo. In an Instagram post on August 30, 2022, Umansky posed with Nassif and luxury real estate director Tomer Fridman in a spacious Bel-Air, California home.

“Love working with these 2!” Umansky captioned the pic.

On his Instagram story, Fridman also shared the pic with the caption, “Exciting things coming soon with my friends [Mauricio Umansky] and [Paul Nassif] featuring the impeccable 1035 Stradella Road listed at $29, 995,000.”

A second photo featured the group sitting in the home. Interior designer Faye Resnick, who is the best friend of Umansky’s wife, was tagged in the pic.

Fans reacted to the surprising snap in the comment section, with many zeroing in on a slimmed-down, clean-shaven Nassif.

“Is that Paul?” one fan asked.

“@drpaulnassif is looking [hot],” another wrote.

“Paul looks great and so much happier,” a third fan chimed in.

Fans may recall that Nassif had a nasty split from Maloof when he filed for divorce a decade ago. According to People, divorce documents revealed the exes, who share three sons, Gavin, Christian and Colin, had a “toxic” relationship that include verbal abuse and alleged physical altercations.

In 2019, Massif wed Brittany Pattakos in Santorini, Greece, per BravoTV.com. Maloof and Nassif have since come together to have a friendly co-parenting relationship. In June 2022, they posed together at their son Gavin’s graduation ceremony.

Here’s the Story on the $30 Million Mansion

1035 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077

So what’s the deal with Nassif posing with the two real estate experts in a mansion? It turns out the celebrity doctor owns the $30 million pad and is looking to sell it.

According to the Compass real estate listing, the sprawling Bel-Air mansion features 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms as well as two swimming pools, a lounge, 12-seat movie theater, wine room and separate bar, and an indoor-outdoor gym that includes a steam room and sauna.

Nassif purchased the property in 2015 for $4. 9 million and then transferred it to a trust, per Wilton Bulletin. He never lived in the mansion, the outlet noted. The new listing is under Fridman’s firm, Compass Real Estate, and Umansky’s The Agency brokerage firm.

With any luck, this big real estate deal will be featured on Umansky’s upcoming reality series “Buying Beverly Hills,” which will follow Umansky and the agents that work for his luxury brokerage firm. The series will premiere in fall 2022, per Netflix.

