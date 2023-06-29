Could a RHONJ Spinoff Solve Casting Concerns for Season 14?

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” could be facing a cast shake-up after a family feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga hit a fever pitch on season 13.

Sources tell Page Six that filming for the next season has been delayed until the fall due to the feud and uncertainty about how to move forward. There have also been all kinds of rumors that Giudice and Gorga could get their own spinoffs, but Gorga was quick to debunk that chatter.

“I actually don’t want a spin off- I like it where I am,” Gorga wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by Reality Blurb.

Andy Cohen Says It’s ‘Hard’ to Imagine RHONJ Without Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice

During the season 13 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion, Giudice seemed fairly confident that Gorga wouldn’t be back for another season. “You’re leaving,” she told her sister-in-law, saying that she was happy to never have to see her again after the taping.

In an interview with Us Weekly, executive producer Andy Cohen weighed in. When asked if he could see the show continuing on without one of the full-time stars, he responded, “I can imagine anything.” At the same time, however, Cohen admitted that it’s “hard” to picture the show without one of the women on the cast.

Giudice is an OG on RHONJ. She joined the show in season 1 and has been a full-time star ever since. Gorga officially came on in season 3 and has been a staple on the franchise ever since. While other “Housewives” have come and gone, both Giudice and Gorga appear to have staying power — but that doesn’t mean that they will both continue on.

Based on what both Giudice and Gorga have said, neither has plans to leave the show. However, Giudice’s comments during the season 13 reunion make it seem like she has no interest in filming with her sister-in-law — which could cause some major issues for casting.

Andy Cohen Previously Called the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion ‘Upsetting’

Cohen had a hard time at the RHONJ season 13 reunion. “That reunion was something else. I’m not right from it, and this is what I do,” he said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“It reminded me of the early Jersey reunions… It was really upsetting. It was a lot, and nobody would listen to me,” he added.

On an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Cohen said that things were really bad between Giudice and Gorga at the reunion.

“I gotta tell you the level, I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate, between Teresa and Melissa… I mean the gloves are off, I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” he said in April 2023.

Cohen’s take seems to solidify reports that season 14 isn’t getting off the ground quite as quickly — or as easily — as other seasons.

