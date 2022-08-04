Melissa Gorga Talks RHOC Alum: ‘She Says the Most Horrible Things About Me’

“Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan shared his thoughts about former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Kelly Dodd.

During a July 2022 appearance on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Farahan acknowledged that “Shahs of Sunset” was canceled after its ninth season. He stated that he is not interested in continuing his career by commentating on reality television shows. He noted that he had a particular distaste for Dodd’s YouTube videos, where she shares her opinions on Bravo series.

“What I do notice is how repulsed I am by people that we formly on shows and now they do commentary and it’s all negative. You know? And I’m not going to mention the people’s names but like I would never do that. It’s not my thing but like I would disappear,” said Farahan.

When the “RHONJ” star asked him to shared who he was talking about, the former Bravo personality replied, “like Kelly Dodd.” Gorga chimed in that Dodd has spoken negatively about her.

“She says the most horrible things about me. Can I just tell you? And any time I have ever seen the woman, she’s run to me. She’s like ‘hi, how are you?’ She talks about my looks,” said the mother of three.

Reza Farahan Shared His Thoughts About Melissa Gorga

While recording the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Farahan shared why he believed Dodd has made negative comments about Gorga.

“In the world of the Housewives, if I was going to put people you could be envious of, pardon the pun, with boutique mention, if there were you would be on the top of that hit list,” said the “Shahs of Sunset” star about Gorga’s boutique, Envy. “You’ve been on your show for so many seasons you do ‘Girls Trip.’ You have so much success, you have your relationship.”

Farahan also shared that he believed Gorga receives negativity because she is one of the younger “Real Housewives” stars. The “RHONJ” personality then noted that while her castmates are usually older, her new season 13 co-stars are on the younger side.

“I was always about 10 years younger than the rest of the crew, now I can’t say too much because the Bravo gods are watching, but we are definitely starting to film and try to pull in some young blood, and some younger girls, which I am extremely excited about,” stated Gorga.

Melissa Gorga Shared What She Regrets From Filming ‘RHONJ’

During a May 2022 interview on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville on Display,” Gorga spoke about starring on “RHONJ” since its third season. She shared that she does regret a few moments from her time on the show.

“I definitely have moments where I cringe watching it back like especially in the beginning seasons and the previous seasons where I’m like on my knees begging Teresa. Like ‘stop, hurting us.’ There’s definitely things that I have regretted,” said Gorga.

She then shared that she is usually “pretty good at keeping [her] cool” while filming “RHONJ.”

“That’s one of the things – I think I can keep my cool pretty much, I do that with [my husband] Joe [Gorga] too, it drives him f****** insane because the more crazy he gets, the more I’ll be wow you’re so aggravated, then he’ll get more crazy you know,” said the mother of three.

The thirteenth season of “RHONJ” is currently in production.

