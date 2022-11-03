Fans Say Melissa Gorga Looks ‘Totally Different’ in Throwback Halloween Photos

Melissa Gorga took a trip down Memory Lane this past Halloween as she posted several throwback photos of her family dressed in various costumes over the years.

On October 30, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wrote “October” with a Jack-O-Lantern emoji alongside 10 photos of her, Joe Gorga and their children in their costumes. Gorga included her matching “Wonder Woman” costume with daughter Antonia Gorga, her 2018 little red riding hood costume with Joe Gorga as the wolf, and their 2021 Barbie and Ken couples costumes.

Many fans took to the comments of her post to share their reactions about the cute matching costumes and share their favorites, or others from the years that didn’t make the cut. However, others pointed out that Gorga’s own appearance had changed a lot over the years.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Melissa Gorga’s Throwback Halloween Post, as Some Loved the Pictures But Others Commented on Her Changing Look

The comments were filled with people writing that Gorga’s family was so “cute” and had “awesome costumes” through the years, while several others pointed out that Gorga’s features had changed in the past decade.

“The glow up tho,” one person wrote. Another added that it seemed as though Gorga was “aging in reverse.” One person pointed out that it was the result of “Botox and plastic surgery.”

Some fans said it was interesting to see Gorga’s photos “pre nose job” while another said they were showing “Melissa nose evolution!” One person concluded that Gorga’s face was looking “totally different” from her early days on the show.

Melissa Gorga Recently Revealed That She Was ‘Done’ With Trying to Repair the Relationship With Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice

It’s been a busy month for Gorga as she faced many questions about her strained relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice at BravoCon 2022 from October 14 to 16.

The RHONJ star told People at the event that she was finally “done” with Giudice, two months after she and Joe Gorga made headlines for skipping Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

She told the publication that she finally “got off the rollercoaster” and time will tell what will happen next. Gorga explained that while Giudice is family, she said the situation reached a point where they needed to “protect” the immediate family: “our marriage and our children and our life that we live,” she said.

While Gorga confirmed that her children and Giudice’s children still have a relationship as cousins, she wouldn’t be the one to try to mend the situation with her husband’s sister as she felt she’d done it enough times before.

The situation between Giudice and the Gorgas has been tense for a long time now, but a major fight between them at the taping of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale appeared to be the breaking point for the Gorgas. After reports of the argument began circulating, Melissa and Joe Gorga confirmed they wouldn’t be attending the nuptials two days later.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’