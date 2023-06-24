Melissa & Joe Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia’s Graduation: PHOTOS

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa and Joe Gorga gave fans an update on their eldest child. The Bravo stars posted photos to social media as their daughter, Antonia, graduated from high school.

Antonia was just 5 years old when the Gorgas joined the Bravo reality show back in 2011. When she was a teen, she told E! News she doesn’t really watch the show unless she’s on it. “She’s very unaffected by the show,” Melissa added. “She’s been on it since she’s five and it just doesn’t faze her, it really doesn’t.”

In previous seasons, fans watched as Antonia adjusted to a new high school after her family moved to a new school district. And now, that chapter of her life is closed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa & Joe Gorga Shared Family Photos on Antonia’s Graduation Day

On June 22, 2023, Melissa Gorga posted to Instagram as the family celebrated Antonia’s milestone. In the first photo, the Gorga parents and sons Joey and Gino posed together on the school’s football field alongside Antonia, who wore a white cap and gown. Other photos showed the Bravo star dressed in striped pants and a white jacket as she posed with her daughter at home in front of a mirror. In some of the photos, the back of Antonia’s decorated graduation cap could be seen.

Melissa capped off the slideshow with a series of throwback photos of her daughter wearing hairbows and tutus.

“I will NEVER not see you with an oversized bow and a gigantic tutu.💞,” Melissa captioned the post. “Spread your wings and fly my girl – I love you more than you know ♥️.”

Joe Gorga also shared photos from the big day. In one photo, he posed on the football field with Antonia and kissed her on the cheek as she held up her diploma.

“It was just yesterday I was changing your diapers @antoniagorgaa,” he wrote.

While several fans commented on the sweet father-daughter moment, Melissa chimed in with, “Hold up!!! You never changed any diapers!!!! “

Antonia also shared her own post as she posed on the front porch of her family’s Franklin Lakes, New Jersey mansion. “Yea I just graduated high school🎓🤍,” she wrote.

“I can’t believe it. Daddy will always be there. ❤️,” Joe Gorga commented.

Antonia Gorga is Headed to the University of Delaware

The Gorga family previously revealed Antonia’s college plans. In May 2023, Melissa posted to Instagram with the news that Antonia will attend the University of Delaware in the fall of 2023. The school is located just a couple of hours away from the family’s home.

“And just like that…. SHE CHOSE @udelaware💙💛,” Melissa captioned the post, which included a photo of her daughter’s “bed party” that featured a ton of blue and gold University of Delaware gear. “I’m having so many emotions right now!” the RHONJ star added. “I am smiling, I am proud, I am crying. I am a hot mess!! Can’t wait for you to start this new chapter of your life.”

According to Bravo TV.com, Antonia also received acceptance to Rutgers University, Penn State University, and the University of Rhode Island before deciding on the Delaware school.

While she has not officially revealed what she plans to study, Joe Gorga previously made it clear that he hoped his daughter would get into the family construction business.

In a RHONJ clip posted by BravoTV.com, Joe asked his daughter, “Antonia what are you gonna do? The other day you were like you want to own a boutique, so what do you want to do?”

After a flashback showed her saying that she wants to “do the same thing mom’s doing,” the Gorga patriarch said, “What, is your mother brainwashing you? You want to build buildings, make some big money, or you want to sell a shirt?”

On the “RHONJ Aftershow,” Joe said that while he respects his wife’s work at Envy, the boutique she opened several years ago, he would rather Antonia carry on the family business.

“Do I want my daughter to be involved in my company that is a very large company, or a boutique?” he said. “And I’m not putting it down. I rather her take over the real estate end of the company with her brothers.”