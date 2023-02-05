RHONJ Alum Comments on the Gorgas’ Future: ‘I Don’t See Them Coming Back’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola, known as Kim D, shared her thoughts about her former castmates during a January 2023 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. While recording the podcast episode, Yontef noted that Melissa Gorga has been defending herself from critics on social media. DePaola chimed in that she believed Melissa was acting similar to former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, who announced her exit from the Bravo franchise in January 2023.

DePaola also shared she thinks that Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, will only remain on RHONJ for another season. She claimed that Bravo executives will not want the Gorgas to stay on the series because of their ongoing feud with Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice. She clarified that she believes the couple will continue to be cast members for season 14 because “they’re going to want to tie up some loose ends.” She referenced that the Gorgas did not attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding, so “there’s repercussions here.” The 61-year-old also noted that she believed Giudice will have her own RHONJ spinoff series.

“I believe Teresa’s going to get her own side thing, so they might get one more season to close all the loose ends but after that, I don’t see them coming back. I don’t see any reason why they would be coming back because basically, their storyline has always been about Teresa,” said the Posche owner.

The former Bravo personality also revealed she thinks that Joe and Melissa “are both narcissists,” who believe “they are like irreplaceable.” She clarified that she believes the Gorgas would like to be in Giudice’s good graces.

“I think they would make up with her in 2.5 seconds. I think they are even going to try to reach out with her, sure you’re going to lose your job, $1.1 something million, you are going to do whatever it takes,” said DePaola.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About the Gorgas in February 2023

Giudice opened up about her issues with the Gorgas during a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She shared that falling out with her brother has been “devastating.” She also noted she was “blown away by her brother” while filming the show’s upcoming season.

“It’s like a feeling that, you know, I never want any brother or sister to go through,” shared the 50-year-old.

Melissa Gorga Shared She Believed Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice Is ‘So Sad’

In an October 2022 Us Weekly interview, Joe suggested he was upset about his falling out with his older sister.

“I want people to see — don’t do what we do as a brother and a sister, as a family member, no, that’s not the right way to do it,” said the 43-year-old.

Melissa also noted that she was saddened by her issues with her sister-in-law. She stated that she has had a complicated relationship with the “Skinny Italian” author for many years.

“It’s so sad. It’s sad for so many reasons which everyone knows but like I’ve said, I’m just ready to get off the rollercoaster, I feel like I’ve tried, I know in my heart that I’ve tried, the roller coaster goes up, it goes down, it goes in, it goes out, and I’m at a point in my life that I don’t want to be on a rollercoaster in any relationship,” said the reality television personality.

The thirteenth season of RHONJ will premiere on February 7, 2023.