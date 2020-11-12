Are Meredith Marks & Husband Seth Still Together?

During this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, viewers will see the women grapple with various issues, such as religion, marriage, and friendships. One woman that struggles with this in particular, though, is Meredith Marks. On the show, it seems as if Marks and her husband go through a hard time, which may beg the question to viewers: are Marks and her husband, Seth Marks, still together?

Yes, the couple is still together, and from the looks of Marks’ social media pages, it looks like everything is going well between them. On September 19, Marks posted a photo with her husband to Instagram, writing in the caption, “Beautiful dinner with the father of my children.” Marks also posted another photo alongside him on August 30, writing in the caption, “If you believe..”

Marks recently explained to The Chicago Tribune that even though her husband filed for divorce in August 2019, the filing was dropped in December 2019 and the pair are still together. “I can tell you that that was dismissed,” Marks told The Chicago Tribune about the divorce filing. “I can tell you that much, so we’re obviously not getting divorced. I don’t want to give too much away because I want you guys to watch and see and be invested in the whole process.”

Marks’ Marriage Struggles Will Be Documented on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

This season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will document some of Marks’ relationship struggles, as we have already seen in the sneak peek trailer released by Bravo. In the trailer, we see a clip of Marks’ husband packing his bags and leaving their house as he says, “I don’t know if it’s going to work, but this is not working.”

In another clip, Marks’ costar, Whitney Rose, also suggests that there could be something more going on in their marriage. Rose says, “I’m confused. Watching Meredith and Seth be touchy-feely, I’ve heard she’s seeing someone else.” Marks’ husband also implies that there’s something else happening later in the trailer when the two are sitting at dinner. Marks’ husband says to her, “You would never hand me your phone because you’re hiding something.”

Marks Recently Said That There Was a ‘Lot That Went On Behind Her Back’ During the Season

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Marks explained that there was a lot that went on “behind her back” with the other ladies during the season. Marks may be hinting at the fact that the women were talking about her marriage, but whatever she is talking about, it sure seems like there will be plenty of drama to follow along with. “I will be watching and learning along with the rest of the world,” Marks told Digital Spy. “There was a lot that definitely went on behind my back. Minimally, there is at least one liar in the group but I think there’s probably more than one.”

Marks continued, telling Digital Spy about the drama, “Things just don’t add up and I’m not really sure who’s responsible for what. So, I will be watching along with everybody else to try to find out.”

