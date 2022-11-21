‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Removing Herself From Controversial Platform

A “Real Housewives” star is walking away from a once-popular social media site.

On November 20, 2022, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks shared that she will be deactivating her Twitter account. Her decision comes just weeks after Elon Musk took over the platform, purchasing it outright for $44 billion. The move was made official on October 27, 2022.

Marks is just the latest celebrity to walk away from Twitter. Toni Braxton, Whoopi Goldberg, and Gigi Hadid are just a few of the people who have decided to remove themselves from the platform, according to NBC News.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marks Said That Musk’s Decision to Reinstate Former President Donald Trump Was Her Main Reason for Shutting Down Her Account

Marks stayed on Twitter for a couple of weeks after Musk took over, but once he reinstated former President Donald Trump’s account, she felt it was time for her to deactivate.

“Given the recent fundamental changes to Twitter, I have chosen to no longer use said platform. I do not agree with the self-interested owner’s beliefs,” Marks wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“While I am a proponent of free speech, Trump was removed from Twitter for inciting violence that led to an insurrection on our capital – leaving countless people injured, lives lost, and our democracy threatened. The violence and divide in our country is heartbreaking. I cannot continue to support a platform that condones merciless targeted violence and hate,” she continued.

“Shortly, my Twitter will no longer be active. I will remain on Instagram. Sending love and positivity, Meredith,” she concluded.

As of November 21, 2022, Marks’ Twitter account “doesn’t exist” according to a message on what was once her account’s main page.

Several Fans Showed Support for Marks’ Decision

Marks received quite a bit of praise for her decision to not only leave the platform, but to address the exact reason that she felt she couldn’t be a part of the social media site any longer.

“Very impressed she was super upfront and honest about her feelings and wasn’t afraid to name names. Good for her,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Marks’ Twitter departure.

“I’ve always been kinda ambivalent about Meredith, but now I’ll have to stan. And the fact that I’m 39 and just typed ‘stan’ is a testament to how much I respect her for this,” someone else wrote.

“Never liked her more. I am here for this kind of crystal clear message. None of that cryptic middle of the road s*** that can lean neutral. Thank you, Meredith!” a third Redditor added.

Marks had been fairly active on Twitter, even in the days leading up to her announcement. In fact, she was involved in a back-and-forth with her co-star Lisa Barlow just a few days before her announcement.

Marks responded to an article that claimed that she and two of her other co-stars purposely invited a man that they believed Barlow had previously had an affair with to a party. Marks denied having any knowledge of who the man was in relation to Barlow, but Barlow didn’t seem to believe her, calling Marks “unhinged.”

A fan provided screenshots of the exchange on Reddit.

