RHOBH Star Says Producers Know ‘There Needs to Be a Shake up’

A “Real Housewives” star weighed in on the current state of affairs among the Beverly Hills franchise after season 12 ended on a tense note.

During an AMA on Reddit Talk on November 14, 2022, Brandi Glanville shared her opinions on where “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” should go moving forward.

“I really feel like they need to have a shake up right now,” Glanville said when asked if she would ever want to join a “Legacy” style RHOBH cast — to which she directly responded, “absolutely.”

“Maybe start over. Start fresh, “she continued.

Glanville Thinks She & Adrienne Maloof Should Be a Part of the New Cast

In discussing what Glanville would like to see happen with the cast, she said that producers should bring her back — as well as former star Adrienne Maloof.

“Let’s start over. Let’s see what happens with that,” Glanville said. The two people she wouldn’t want to see back? Joyce Giraud and Dana Wilkey.

Glanville hasn’t exactly played coy when it comes to her potential RHOBH return. In an interview with Access Hollywood in October 2022, she talked about the possibility.

“I am not in charge of that,” she said. “Since they all kind of live in Encino and I live in Calabasas, sure. They should do like, something called Valley Housewives,” she added.

Interestingly, Erika Jayne said that she’d like to see Glanville return to the franchise.

“Here’s the thing: Brandi is a truth teller whether you like it or not. Even though she called me ‘the most overrated Housewife’ the other day, I still love her for it,” she said during “Watch What Happens Live” at BravoCon 2022.

“I’d rather have that than bulls***. And I want to say something else: You don’t have to like everybody in the group, but you can respect people for being in-your-face honest, and Brandi does that,” she continued.

During her Reddit AMA, Glanville did say that she’s still in touch with Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. When it comes to Erika Jayne, however, she said the two don’t really talk.

Glanville Said That Season 12 ‘Got a Little Dark’

Later on in the interview, Glanville was asked about casting rumors, specifically about a report that she and Lisa Vanderpump were in talks to return to the show.

“I really can’t. I mean, I wish I could tell you guys everything. The only thing I can really say is I know that they’re not filming right now ‘cuz they definitely know that there needs to be a shakeup,” she said.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do and I can’t really comment on anything,” she continued.

When Glanville was asked if she was “surprised” that there was a break in filming between seasons, she said she wasn’t.

“No, because I think, [like we were] talking about earlier, it got a little dark and I feel like people don’t want to see that, so I think they’re trying to figure out what to do,” she added.

