Fans Think Meredith Marks Looks Different in Throwback Picture With Daughter

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks began starring on the series during its first season, which premiered in 2020. A Reddit user shared an older picture of the mother of three on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The photo showed the Bravo star posing with her daughter, Chloe Marks when she was a child. Chloe stood in front of her mother and held her hands. The mother-and-daughter duo looked directly at the camera while smiling.

In the post’s comments section, several Bravo fans shared that they believed Meredith looked different.

“You could have put a picture of any skinny, brown-haired white woman for Meredith, and I would have accepted it,” wrote a commenter.

“She’s a shapeshifter,” added another.

“Meredith looks unrecognizable!! Like who the f*** is that woman with Meredith’s daughter???” asked a different person.

“’Meredith and Chloe’…???? 👀 Meredith where?” stated a Bravo fan.

“That Meredith throwback was shocking. She looks vaguely familiar,” asserted an RHOSLC fan.

“Meredith has had a literal Head Transplant !!” commented a Reddit user.

“Meredith is a shapeshifter. I swear to god. She looks different in every picture. What is this magic? I swear it’s more than just plastic surgery lol,” chimed in a seventh commenter.

Meredith Marks Shared the Picture in Celebration of Her Daughter’s 21st Birthday

Meredith shared the same picture in celebration of her daughter’s 21st birthday on Instagram in July 2022. The post included four other photos taken during Chloe’s childhood. The RHOSLC star also chose to feature current pictures of her daughter.

“Happy 21st Birthday to my sweet baby @chloemarkss I am so proud of you and everything you are doing. You have grown into a spectacular young woman. I am so excited to celebrate with you in Paris today honoring your birth on Bastille Day (and the irony that you weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces at birth) I love you so much 💖💖🥹🥳🎂,” read the caption of the post.

Lisa Barlow Spoke About Her Issues With Meredith Marks in October 2022

During RHOSLC season 2, episode 10, Meredith’s co-star, Lisa Barlow was caught speaking negatively about her and her family. Barlow alleged that the jewelry designer was unfaithful in her marriage to Seth Marks. She also asserted that Seth could not hold down a job.

“Meredith can go f*** herself. I’m done with her because I’m not a f***** w**** and I don’t cheat on my husband. Her and her dumb f***** family that poses. Why don’t you own a house? Oh, wait, you can’t, because your husband changes jobs every five minutes,” stated Barlow.

In an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge, Barlow addressed her comments. She shared that she believed she was “always way more vested” in her friendship with Meredith, which led her to feel hurt.

“That was out of hurt, I wasn’t trying to mean, if I wanted to be mean, I would have sat at the table and said it in front of everybody because I had had enough at that point. You guys don’t see everything but every time where were together she yelled at me. They were blaming me for things, there’s some stuff I’m going to save but like she did and said things to me and blamed me for things that she deep down knew I didn’t do,” asserted Barlow.

