RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia Lashes Out at Lisa Barlow

Monica Garcia is the newest Housewife to join the Bravo universe following her debut on the season 4 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” on September 5 and she didn’t hesitate to get involved in drama with her co-stars.

On September 6, after the first episode aired on Bravo, Garcia posted a photo on Instagram with a long caption hitting out at Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas. During the episode, viewers saw Garcia grab lunch with the two women and the RHOSLC newbie wasn’t happy with some of their comments.

“WHEW!!!!! The first photo was taken June 17, 2022. Didn’t realize I was so unrecognizable with my fair skin back then too,” Garcia wrote as her caption. “The way some people are so damn comfortable lying. It’s WILD. First of all, I wasn’t meeting Jen at the airport, LISA. I met YOU at the airport because YOU were ALSO running an ‘errand’ for Jen. That was actually the first time we met in person. Aside from our countless phone convos, but keep comin with all that bs. Unreal.”

Monica Garcia Criticized Lisa Barlow’s Comment That She Didn’t Recognize Garcia

As viewers might recall, during the season 4 premiere, Barlow shaded Garcia in a confessional interview as she said, “The Monica I met had super blonde hair [and] fair skin. Honestly, if she were in the Witness Protection Program or in a police lineup, I would not be able to pick her out.”

Garcia wasn’t pleased with Barlow’s comments and wrote in her Instagram caption, “The way you are comin in clutch with those micro-aggressions. You couldn’t pick me out of a police lineup or witness protection???? You couldn’t have said a party or crowd?? I see you.”

“The way you made the most uneducated statement of the episode with your fair skin, blonde hair comment,” she continued. “As if Latina’s can’t have lighter skin or have blonde hair??? But yet you claim to be a cultured New Yorker? I know what you’re implying, we all do. Doesn’t your best friend work in the hair industry??? Where people color their hair and change their looks up constantly???? … Ps Fair skin is better than orange.”

Monica Garcia Was Introduced on the Show as Jen Shah’s Former Assistant

Garcia was introduced on the RHOSLC season 4 premiere through her friendship with Katsanevas, who said that they both met several years before through Jen Shah. In fact, Garcia revealed in the premiere that she used to work as Shah’s assistant and eventually became a witness for the federal government in Shah’s fraud trial.

She revealed in a confessional interview that she’d talked to Barlow before on several occasions and shaded her new co-star. Garcia said Shah would get “sick and tired” of hearing Barlow talking and would pass the phone to her. “And then I’d have to be, like, ‘Yeah, girl, I know.’ … All the time,” she spilled, as the camera panned to Barlow talking at lunch. “You can literally be on the phone with her and set it down, and two hours later come back … and she’s still going,” she added.

