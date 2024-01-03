Heather Gay’s Hairstylist Tenesha Luckett Responds to Monica Garcia’s Claims Following Explosive RHOSLC Season 4 Finale

Tenesha Luckett responded to Monica Garcia’s claims following “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 finale.

During the explosive season 4 finale, titled “Mysteries, Revealed?,” Heather Gay exposed Garcia’s secret past as the alleged mastermind of the troll Instagram account “Reality Von Tease.” The “Bad Mormon” author shared information she received from her hairstylist, Tenesha Luckett, who had also allegedly been involved with the account that tormented the RHOSLC cast for nearly three years.

In an explosive scene filmed in Bermuda, Garcia admitted to partially being involved with Reality Von Tease, but claimed the burner account was run by Luckett. Luckett clapped back in an Instagram story to allege that the account was spearheaded by Garcia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heather Gay Called Out Monica Garcia For Her Role in the Troll IG Account That Bullied the RHOSLC Cast

On the RHOSLC finale, a cast trip to Bermuda took a dark turn when Heather Gay received a mysterious phone call. Gay later gathered cast mates Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks on the beach to tell them the information she got in the call.

“Monica is not who she says she is,” Gay told the group. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease.”

According to The Daily Express, Reality Von Tease, an Instagram account described as “Your local RHOSLC hot tea hoe, for entertainment only,” regularly targeted former RHOSLC star Jen Shah, who is currently serving prison time for her role in a widespread telemarketing scheme that defrauded the elderly. The burner IG account launched in March 2021, just before Shah was arrested.

In a confessional, Gay claimed that Reality Von Tease was “dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah,” but “quickly expanded to troll all of us.” “These were character assassinations, but we never knew who it was,” she said.

Gay said she began to become suspicious of RHOSLC newcomer Garcia and questioned their mutual friend Luckett, who confirmed Garcia was behind the account. “She had a crisis of conscience and came clean,” Gay said of Luckett. “Monica was Reality Von Tease and Tenesha was there for all of it. ” Gay claimed she received “screen shots, text messages, audio recordings, videos, photos, and DMs….volumes of evidence exposing Monica.”

Gay confronted Garcia on camera with all of their castmates present. “I know who you really are, and who you really are is the cyber-bully, internet troll Reality Von Tease,” Gay said to Garcia. “You have been tweeting and undermining and bullying all of us for four years.”

Garcia denied running Reality Von Tease and claimed, “That was Tenesha’s account!” Garcia admitted partial involvement with the burner account but claimed she only posted comments about Jen Shah and no one else. “Reality Von Tease was never just one person. It wasn’t just me, there were several other humans involved,” Garcia said in confessional. “Bottom line, my mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”

Tenesha Luckett Shut Down Monica Garcia’s Claims

Luckett responded on her Instagram story as she watched the episode on January 2, 2024. “This girl lies through her teeth and I cannot wait to start posting receipts,” Luckett said of Garcia. “She didn’t partially run that account, she ran that account.”

“Monica, she hated Jen and now she is Jen 2.0.,” Luckett added. “She is a liar and a deceiver. Comfortable sitting there lying. That’s okay. I’ve got a receipt for everything I’ve ever dealt with with this woman. Ever.”

Luckett later got emotional as she defended her own character. She also claimed to have evidence to prove that Garcia was lying about the level of her involvement with the account. Luckett explained that she initially agreed to post on the Reality Von Tease account as a way to support her friend. She said she soon backed away from “that group of people…. Monica.”

Luckett also alleged that Garcia stalked the neighborhoods of RHOSLC stars and asked her for Gay’s address. Gay was a new client of Luckett at the time. The hairstylist shared photos of videos of Garcia allegedly driving by RHOSLC stars’ homes. Luckett also told her followers that she later filed a police report against Garcia for stalking. “This woman knows no bounds,” she said.

In a Live video posted after the episode aired on the East Coast, Garcia said she “knew” the Von Tease story would come out in Bermuda. “How did I know? Because Heather has known. Just wait for the reunion,” she said.

Garcia capped off the night with a photoshoot that featured her posing with tabloid newspapers that touted her as the exposed Reality Von Tease. She also confirmed that she is no longer friends with Tenesha Luckett and has not yet been asked back for RHOSLC season 5.

