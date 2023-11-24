Kyle Richards Shares Details on Disastrous RHOBH Scene: ‘Everybody Quit That Night’

Kyle Richards spilled secrets about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”– and shared details of a famous storyline that almost caused the whole cast to quit.

In a November 2023 interview with Bustle, the Bravo star revealed that the season 5 cast trip to Amsterdam was so bad that the cast members all threatened to quit the show after filming.

“The Real housewives of Beverly Hills” season 5 featured Richards and her sister Kim, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, Yolanda Hadid, and Eileen Davidson.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Said Producers Were Freaking Out During Filming in Amsterdam

Play

In the interview with Bustle, Richards said the girls’ trips are usually her favorite episodes to film. The RHOBH ladies have traveled everywhere from Hawaii to Dubai to Berlin, Germany over 13 seasons. But drama often ensues, and it for sure did back in 2014.

“[Every time] I’m very naive, thinking, “Maybe this time we’re just going to have fun,” Richards said of the cast trips, before noting that her least favorite trip was to Amsterdam in season 5.

“It was just a disastrous trip,” Richards said. “I think everybody quit that night. The producers were freaking out — we were like, ‘We’re all done now.’”

The season 5 trip featured one of the most notorious scenes in RHOBH history. Lisa Rinna threw a wine glass at Kim Richards after the former child star claimed to know a secret about Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin. After Kim Richards threatened to expose a secret about Hamlin, Rinna replied, “Don’t you touch my husband. Ever!”

Rinna then broke the wine glass as she aimed it at Kim. Kyle Richards ran out of the restaurant as things got violent.

Lisa Rinna Said Producers Knew How to Get Under Her Skin

When the Amsterdam episode aired, Rinna wrote about it on her Bravo blog. “I’ll be damned if I let someone as disturbed as she is create false rumors about my husband,” she wrote of Kim Richards. “I’m just glad that I didn’t strangle her on the spot.”

Rinna later said RHOBH producers knew what to do to get under her skin. “They knew exactly what to tell her to say, which they did,” she told Interview magazine in January 2023. Rinna clarified that RHOBH is “not scripted,” but added producers “do help goose it along.”

“They know what your buttons are by that point,” Rinna said. “They got in [Kim Richards’] ear and they basically said, ‘We need you to do something,’ that’s my guess. ‘We need you to set Rinna off.’ And she knew exactly the trigger because I had said how protective I am of my family.”

Of her altercation with Kim Richards, she added, “I don’t even know what happened in that moment, but I’m just glad I didn’t f****** strangle her. Because I cross over that table and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Don’t touch her. You’ll go to jail and you’re in f****** Amsterdam. You’ll never get out.’ That’s what stopped me,” Rinna said of the incident.

According to Page Six, Rinna later claimed that Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton told her Kim made up that she knew a rumor about Hamlin. In an Instagram comment in 2022, Rinna wrote to Hilton, “I remember when you first got on the show you called me and said ‘What Kim said about Harry, she made it all up you know that right?’ and I just said ‘I know she did Kathy.’”

READ NEXT: Original ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Secret About Iconic Scene