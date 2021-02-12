Real Housewives Star Denies Being Fired

Many Bravo fans know that NeNe Leakes was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta…but was she also fired by her talent agency as well?

On February 8, blogger Love B. Scott claimed that Leakes had been dropped by multiple people who represented her or were part of her team. Scott reported that Leakes was no longer being represented by talent agency ICM Partners and public relations firm Jonesworks. Leakes is also reportedly no longer a client of Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment and has also cut ties with her lawyer, Darrell Miller.

However, Leakes is now denying that any of this is true in a new Tweet. Leakes wrote, “For all of you that are asking, emailing, in boxing, blogging, reporting etc. The ONLY statement I have…My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time.”

For all of you that are asking, emailing, in boxing, blogging, reporting etc. The ONLY statement i have…My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 9, 2021

Leakes was a member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during Seasons 1-7, and then came back after a brief hiatus during Seasons 10-12.

NeNe Leakes Allegedly Believed That Her Team Was Working Against Her

They pay off & reward lawyers, managers, agents & even certain cast members to keep their dirty work going. I won’t stop speaking out until something is done. I will call names if need be — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 1, 2021

According to blogger Love B. Scott, Leakes was allegedly dropped because she believed that her team was working against her. A source told the blogger that “NeNe has accused Steven, Darrell, and other of conspiring against her and working with Bravo to aid in her mistreatment.”

Earlier in the month, Leakes may have hinted that she was unhappy with her team after she wrote a series of tweets accusing the network of paying people off. “They pay off & reward lawyers, managers, agents & even certain cast members to keep their dirty work going,” Leakes claimed. “I won’t stop speaking out until something is done. I will call names if need be.”

And, according to screenshots obtained by Page Six, Leakes also called out her management in a series of since-deleted Tweets. “You can’t turn on your teammate and get away with this @stevengrossman #DarrellMiller #Foxrothschild,” Leakes tweeted at the time. “Suppression, retaliation, discrimination, unequal pay, devaluation against black women is real, it’s painful and it hurts. I will fight for all women rights PS: FIX IT.”

NeNe Leakes Called for a ‘Boycott’ of Bravo in December

Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 21, 2020

Over the past few months, Leakes has been in an ongoing battle with Bravo and Andy Cohen. Leakes has voiced that she feels as if she has been treated unfairly by the network, and has even called for fans to boycott Bravo.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet?” Leakes tweeted on December 21. “What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchises and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

Leakes also started a petition on Change.org that she encouraged her followers to sign. The description of the petition read, “This petition is putting Bravo TV on notice that fans of the shows Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine hold them accountable for their dirty deeds, particularly as it relates to the unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent, more specifically NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq.”

