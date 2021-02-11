Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge Shade Shannon Beador

Although the “Tres Amigas” are no longer, it doesn’t mean that they are short on drama. Recently, former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge took to their Instagram stories to congratulate former friend Shannon Beador’s ex-husband on the birth of his new baby.

In screenshots captured by Us Weekly, Gunvalson posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram story on February 6, writing “Congrats, David! I’m so happy for you.” Earlier this month, Beador’s ex, David Beador, welcomed a baby girl with his new wife, Lesley Cook. The couple got engaged in January 2020 and were married in October 2020.

Judge also extended her congratulations to the couple via her Instagram stories. Judge wished the couple well, writing a basic “Congrats.”

Since Gunvalson and Judge were let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of Season 15, tensions have been high between the former “Tres Amigas.” But who knows…maybe the three of them will be able to “whoop it up” together sometime again soon.

David Beador’s New Wife Responded to Vicki and Tamra’s Well-Wishes

It seems like Beador’s new wife really appreciated the well-wishes from both Gunvalson and Judge, as she responded to them on Instagram. In screenshots captured by Us Weekly, Cook wrote on her Instagram stories, “Someone sent me this. TY Vicki. That’s very sweet. Now, if someone could go on record that we didn’t have an affair like implied on the show for a storyline, that would be epic. It’s had a tremendous impact on my families (sic) life. In the end, everything comes to light! ✨💕 This is why I’ve tried so hard for years to stay quiet.”

While she was still married to her ex-husband, Shannon Beador found out that he had an eight-month-long affair, which was spoken about on The Real Housewives of Orange County. After years of trying to fix their marriage, the couple filed for divorce in December 2017, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Shannon Beador and Her Ex-Husband Don’t Have the Best Relationship

Are Shannon Beador & David Beador Co-Parenting? | WWHLRHOC star Shannon Beador says how co-parenting is going with ex-husband David Beador and Jana Kramer gives thoughts on Meghan King Edmonds’ divorce from Jim Edmonds. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens:… 2020-10-15T02:30:00Z

Although it seems like both Beador and her ex-husband have moved on from their divorce, it seems like they don’t have the best relationship these days. During an October 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Beador gave an update on her relationship with her ex. “As far as co-parenting, it’s not really happening,” Beador revealed. “And that’s a shame for me because I’ve moved on, he’s moved on, I wish him all the happiness, but I want to be able to communicate about our kids.”

While on Watch What Happens Live, Beador also revealed what she thought about the fact that the couple was expecting their first child. “I’m fine with the baby,” Beador said. “I thought it would have happened a lot earlier. I think we talked about it two reunions ago that I thought maybe she was going to have a baby, so I’m fine with that.”

Beador and her ex-husband share three daughters, 18-year-old Sophie, and 16-year-old twins, Adeline and Stella.

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Teases Huge RHONJ Fight