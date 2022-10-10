NeNe Leakes Son Has Heart Attack & Stroke

The son of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has suffered a major health emergency.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brentt Leakes, the Son of RHOA Star NeNe Leakes Has ‘Suffered Both a Heart Attack & a Stroke’

According to TMZ, 23-year-old Brentt Leakes “suffered both a heart attack and a stroke” earlier this month and was “quickly transported to a local hospital.”

He was in the hospital for “several days” but has since been released and “everyone is hopeful he will make a full recovery” the outlet reported.

Brentt was featured on RHOA several times and often films videos with his famous mom. In a recent TikTok video, he filmed a skit with NeNe. The video was captioned, “name a better mother son duo I’ll wait.”

Fans rallied around NeNe and Brentt and offered their support via comments on social media.

“Oh poor lad sending love to the family,” someone wrote on Instagram. Another fan wrote, “Oh my goodness. God bless you and speedy recovery.”

“Sending [love] to @neneleakes and her family,” another fan wrote.

Several fans commented on a separate Instagram post.

Another fan commented, “Lord! God please be with him and their family! He’s too young!”

“I pray he is healed. Causs Nene aint gon make it if she loses her baby,” a fan pointed out. Another said, “That’s scary … I never heard of someone in their early 20s having a heart attack. Speedy healing.”

So far, NeNe has not commented on her son’s health publicly.

Brentt’s Father Gregg Leakes Died in 2021 After a Long Battle With Cancer

In late 2021, Gregg Leakes lost his battle with cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in June 2018. In August 2021 NeNe said that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side.” His death was announced on September 1.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement, according to Entertainment Tonight when the death was made public. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was the father to Brentt and the stepfather to Bryson, NeNe’s son from another relationship.

In May 2020, Brentt did a fun Q & A with his parents and posted it to his YouTube page “King Brentt” which has nearly 8,000 subscribers.

The family was sitting poolside in lounge chairs and Brentt was reading questions off his phone.

“How does it feel like to have a 21-year-old?”

“I don’t know, I mean, my feeling is, I can’t believe Brentt is 21,” NeNe said while Gregg pet the family dog. “So I don’t even treat him like he’s 21. I treat him like he’s 16. I don’t know. I guess it’s good, we don’t want to be empty nesters.”